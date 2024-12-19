SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Twist Bioscience to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 19, 2024 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a core mid-cap growth and value equity company in the life sciences segment of the health care sector, today announced that Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time in San Francisco, California.


The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” page of the investor relations section of the company’s website here. A replay of the presentation will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live events.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube | Instagram

Contacts

For Investors:
Angela Bitting
SVP, Corporate Affairs
925-202-6211
abitting@twistbioscience.com

For Media:
Amanda Houlihan
Communications Manager
774-265-5334
ahoulihan@twistbioscience.com

Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Cardiovascular disease
Tenaya Stock Crashes as Cardio Gene Therapy Delivers Underwhelming Early-Stage Data
December 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Obesity
BioAge Crashes After Axing Phase II Obesity Study
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac