Twist Bioscience Joins Lilly TuneLab to Advance Antibody Drug Discovery

Antibody characterization data generated by Twist supports TuneLab AI models designed to accelerate antibody discovery

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a mid-cap growth and value biotech company, today announced an agreement with Lilly TuneLab, a collaborative AI/ML drug discovery platform created by Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly). Twist is a provider of antibody characterization data services for TuneLab, including for AbLab, an antibody developability prediction model.

TuneLab was created to accelerate biotech innovation by enabling participating companies to access AI/ML drug discovery models trained on decades of Lilly's proprietary research data. Participating companies may use the TuneLab prediction models to more rapidly down-select candidate molecules. Through this agreement, users will be able to order antibody services from Twist using TuneLab preferred Twist protocols to generate high-quality wet lab data. This approach connects experimental data with AI-enabled discovery, allowing researchers to potentially accelerate antibody drug discovery.

“The quality of an AI model’s output depends on the quality of the data used to train it,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Twist has the scale and high-throughput capabilities to generate consistent and reliable antibody characterization data these models need to be trained on. Lilly’s leadership in empowering AI-enabled drug discovery and its impressive network of partnerships create a powerful ecosystem that brings together advanced models and high-quality data. Through this arrangement, TuneLab users can select preferred protocols to generate high-quality data with preferred pricing - both helping them to more efficiently select antibody sequences against their targets and contribute that data back to TuneLab for federated training.”

Lilly TuneLab is part of Lilly Catalyze360, alongside Lilly Ventures, Lilly Gateway Labs, and Lilly ExploR&D, which together support biotech innovation by providing access to strategic capital, lab space and technology, and research and development capabilities.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

At Twist Bioscience, our customizable solutions across the biological continuum raise the bar in diagnostics, therapeutics, industrial, agriculture and research markets.

We drive innovation with confidence, without compromise. Whether delivering oligos, genes, proteins, libraries, characterization data, antibody discovery solutions, or NGS workflow tools, our scientific expertise and exceptional customer experience help navigate complex challenges, all with precision and at the scale and speed customers require. By enhancing R&D efficiency at every turn, we give scientists more shots on goal – more experiments, more iterations, more chances for remarkable discoveries.

Together, we stand with customers in the relentless pursuit of progress, backed by enterprise reliability, to shape a healthier and more sustainable future for all. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.twistbioscience.com.

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Twist Bioscience Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the agreement with Lilly TuneLab and the use of Twist-generated characterization data to support AI models designed to accelerate antibody discovery. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; the ability of Twist to achieve sufficient revenue to achieve or maintain positive cash flow from operations or profitability in any given period; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology that could make the products Twist is developing obsolete or non-competitive; the ability to integrate and leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to improve operational efficiency, product development, and customer solutions; the ability to expand DNA synthesis manufacturing capacity; dependence on one supplier for a critical component; dependence on key personnel; additional regulations that could increase Twist’s costs and delay commercialization efforts; changes in U.S. trade policies and other trade actions that could result in increased costs and supply chain disruptions; the ability to maintain and enforce intellectual property protection; uncertainty as to economic and market conditions and the impact of adverse economic conditions; and the ability to obtain financing when necessary. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist’s business in general, see Twist’s risk factors set forth in Twist’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 17, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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