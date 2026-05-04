Twist Bioscience Expands Clonal Genes Offering to Include Long and Complex Sequences

Synthesis of structurally complex and highly-engineered protein sequences to enable acceptance of approximately 99.5% of clonal gene orders and 99.9% of all DNA products

Complex synthesis capabilities to support further advancement of AI-enabled drug discovery and nucleic acid therapeutics

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a mid-cap growth and value biotech company, today expanded its clonal genes portfolio with the early access launch of Complex Genes.

“As research in nucleic acid therapeutics and AI-guided protein design and therapeutics discovery accelerate, scientists need a reliable partner to consistently deliver genes rapidly at scale and with more complex sequences,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “At Twist we already had the speed, scale and cost advantage. Now, we’ve added complex sequences to our gene synthesis offering and expanded our length up to 7,000 base pairs. With reliable complexity at scale, we expect to be able to accept about 99.5% of clonal genes sequences sent to us by our customers and 99.9% of all DNA products, making Twist their one-stop-shop, whether they’re ordering straightforward constructs or highly challenging sequences, enabling faster iteration and accelerated discovery timelines for our customers.”

Sequences with complex elements have historically been difficult to produce at commercial scale. Leveraging its proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform and improved downstream processes in manufacturing, automation, and sequencing, Twist can now reliably synthesize and deliver these previously out-of-reach complex sequences at scale. Complex sequence elements such as short tandem, inverted and long repeats, as well as high or low GC content and more, can be essential components of customers’ sequences in the development of nucleic acid therapeutics such as cell and gene therapies, mRNA therapies and more. The ability to synthesize complex sequences is also essential for AI-enabled drug discovery where researchers need their AI-generated sequences manufactured exactly, without adding a step to alter the sequences for manufacturability. By delivering genes with novel and complex structures combined with a transparent online ordering and tracking process, Twist enables customers to advance cutting edge research, empowering the development of new and next-generation therapeutics.

About Twist Complex Genes

Twist can synthesize and deliver complex sequences including short tandem repeats, inverted repeats, long repeats, homopolymers up to 30 base pairs and localized regions of high or low GC content. These are features commonly found in sequence elements such as advanced promoters, UTRs, ITRs, secondary structures and GS linkers. When customers submit sequences, they will receive a complexity score and a manufacturability score, for full transparency during the ordering process. Twist reliably delivers constructs ranging from 300 to 7,000 base pairs within 15 business days standard turnaround time, regardless of order scale or complexity. All Twist Clonal Genes can be cloned into a Twist catalog vector, or an onboarded vector of the customer’s choice. Learn more here.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

At Twist Bioscience, our customizable solutions across the biological continuum raise the bar in diagnostics, therapeutics, industrial, agriculture and research markets.

We drive innovation with confidence, without compromise. Whether delivering oligos, genes, proteins, libraries, characterization data, antibody discovery solutions, or NGS workflow tools, our scientific expertise and exceptional customer experience help navigate complex challenges, all with precision and at the scale and speed customers require. By enhancing R&D efficiency at every turn, we give scientists more shots on goal – more experiments, more iterations, more chances for remarkable discoveries.

Together, we stand with customers in the relentless pursuit of progress, backed by enterprise reliability, to shape a healthier and more sustainable future for all. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.twistbioscience.com.

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Twist Bioscience Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated performance and adoption of the Complex Genes offering, the potential utility of complex sequences in AI-enabled drug discovery and nucleic acid therapeutics, and expectations regarding delivery timelines and manufacturing reliability for complex sequences. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; the ability of Twist to achieve sufficient revenue to achieve or maintain positive cash flow from operations or profitability in any given period; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology that could make the products Twist is developing obsolete or non-competitive; the ability to integrate and leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to improve operational efficiency, product development, and customer solutions; the ability to expand DNA synthesis manufacturing capacity; dependence on one supplier for a critical component; dependence on key personnel; additional regulations that could increase Twist’s costs and delay commercialization efforts; changes in U.S. trade policies and other trade actions that could result in increased costs and supply chain disruptions; the ability to maintain and enforce intellectual property protection; uncertainty as to economic and market conditions and the impact of adverse economic conditions; and the ability to obtain financing when necessary. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist’s business in general, see Twist’s risk factors set forth in Twist’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 17, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investors:

Angela Bitting

SVP, Corporate Affairs

925-202-6211

abitting@twistbioscience.com

For Media:

Amanda Houlihan

Communications Manager

774-265-5334

ahoulihan@twistbioscience.com