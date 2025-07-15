SUBSCRIBE
Tvardi Therapeutics to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

July 15, 2025 
1 min read

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IdiopathicPulmonaryFibrosis--Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tvardi”) (NASDAQ: TVRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral, small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat fibrosis-driven diseases, today announced that the Company’s Management will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 4:40 PM ET and participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

The webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on the Tvardi Investors’ website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 60 days following the conference.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat fibrosis-driven diseases with significant unmet need. STAT3 is a central mediator across critical fibrotic signaling pathways that drive uncontrolled deposition, proliferation, survival and immune suppression. STAT3 is also positioned at the intersection of many signaling pathways integral to the survival and immune evasion of cancer cells. The company is conducting Phase 2 clinical trials in fibrosis-driven diseases with high unmet need: idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (NCT05671835) and hepatocellular carcinoma (NCT05440708). To learn more, please visit tvarditherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).


Contacts

For Tvardi:
Tvardi Investor Relations
ir@tvardi.com

PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

