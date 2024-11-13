Turnstone Biologics Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Recent Business Highlights

Portfolio Prioritization and Corporate Restructuring Extends Cash Runway into 2Q 2026

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turnstone Biologics Corp. (“Turnstone” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TSBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a differentiated approach to treat and cure patients with solid tumors by pioneering selected tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (Selected TIL) therapy, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and provided recent business highlights.

“Earlier this quarter, we announced a corporate restructuring and the decision to focus resources on our Phase 1 program, TIDAL-01, which we believe puts us on the path to significant value creation. Importantly, our extended cash runway into the second quarter of 2026 enables us to achieve potential key clinical milestones and we remain steadfast in advancing our differentiated approach to TIL therapy for cancer patients with high unmet need,” said Sammy Farah, M.B.A., Ph.D., Turnstone’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Recently, we reported initial clinical data from our STARLING trial which showcased durable anti-tumor activity in a heavily pre-treated late-line microsatellite stable colorectal cancer patient population, including the achievement of a complete response. The patient remains in remission with progression-free survival extending beyond one year. Our encouraging initial clinical data, combined with results that continue to emerge from within the field in support of selection-based approaches, strengthen the competitive profile of our next-generation selected TIL technology and its potential to treat solid tumors. We look forward to sharing our next clinical update in 1H 2025.”

Third Quarter 2024 and Recent Business Highlights

Presented at the 2024 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting – Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL) Symposium, supporting ongoing clinical efforts. On November 6, 2024, Turnstone delivered a presentation titled “TIDAL-01: Enriching for a More Potent TIL Population with Selected TIL therapy” at the SITC TIL Symposium in Houston, TX. The presentation showcased Turnstone’s initial clinical data from its Phase 1 TIDAL-01 program, including the achievement of a complete response in a third-line microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer (“MSS mCRC”) patient. Additionally, two posters were presented at the SITC Annual Meeting with preclinical data that demonstrated the practicality of selecting and expanding tumor-reactive TIL as a potential treatment option for patients with solid tumors.

Reported positive initial data from the STARLING Phase 1 Trial of TIDAL-01 in MSS mCRC. In August, initial results were shared from the first 4 evaluable MSS mCRC patients from the STARLING Phase 1 study of TIDAL-01. The trial yielded a 25% overall response rate (“ORR”) with durable clinical benefit and 50% disease control rate (“DCR”) in a heavily pre-treated, advanced disease, third-line setting where patients are unresponsive to checkpoint inhibitors and have almost no treatment options. One patient had a complete response (“CR”) and has been progression-free for over one year which is notable in this patient population, while another patient had stable disease (“SD”) for 6 months. As a point of comparison, the current standard of care treatment for this patient population has resulted in an ORR of 1-6% and a median progression-free survival (“mPFS”) of 2-5.6 months. There were also no new safety observations specific to Turnstone’s Selected TILs.

Completed strategic restructuring and portfolio review to extend cash runway. In October, Turnstone announced the streamlining of its operations to optimize its portfolio and strengthen its financial position to focus on achieving clinical milestones. Key initiatives include:

Pipeline strategy and prioritization : Following a comprehensive evaluation of the business, Turnstone has decided to sharpen its focus on development of the TIDAL-01 program.

: Following a comprehensive evaluation of the business, Turnstone has decided to sharpen its focus on development of the TIDAL-01 program. Organizational restructuring : The Company executed a 60% workforce reduction to prioritize the development of its core Selected TIL program and extend its cash runway.

: The Company executed a 60% workforce reduction to prioritize the development of its core Selected TIL program and extend its cash runway. Financial strategy : Turnstone expects its cash runway to support operations and clinical development through the second quarter of 2026.

: Turnstone expects its cash runway to support operations and clinical development through the second quarter of 2026. Talent strategy: As part of Turnstone’s updated corporate strategy, Ines Verdon, M.D., Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, is assuming leadership of all clinical activities. Michael Fitch, Ph.D., has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and will oversee all manufacturing and technical operations activities. Wendy Worcester, CPA, is assuming the responsibility of the Finance function as the Principal Financial and Accounting Officer. Saryah Azmat has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: As of September 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $45.3 million. The Company expects that the combined cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund its operations into the second quarter of 2026.

Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, were $14.4 million, compared to $14.2 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was due primarily to an increase in manufacturing, clinical, and regulatory costs related to TIDAL-01 clinical trials.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, were $3.9 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to reductions in personnel costs, professional service costs, and other general and administrative costs.

Net loss: Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $17.0 million, compared to net loss of $17.3 million for the same period in 2023.

About Turnstone

Turnstone Biologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a differentiated approach to treat and cure patients with solid tumors by pioneering selected tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (Selected TIL) therapy. Turnstone’s next-generation TIL therapy is based upon the identification, selection and expansion of the most potent tumor-reactive T cells, known as Selected TILs, and is designed to overcome the limitations of first-generation bulk TIL that have demonstrated objective responses only in limited tumor types. Turnstone’s lead clinical program, TIDAL-01, is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 studies in patients with colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and uveal melanoma. For additional information about Turnstone, please visit www.turnstonebio.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Collaboration revenue $ - $ - $ - $ 19,306 Operating expenses Research and development 14,424 14,172 47,944 47,033 General and administrative 3,944 4,758 13,172 13,449 Total operating expenses 18,368 18,930 61,116 60,482 Loss from operations (18,368 ) (18,930 ) (61,116 ) (41,176 ) Other income, net 520 1,578 2,353 2305 Net loss before income taxes (17,848 ) (17,352 ) (58,763 ) (38,871 ) Benefit for income taxes 816 33 798 121 Net loss $ (17,032 ) $ (17,319 ) $ (57,965 ) $ (38,750 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 30 (8 ) (77 ) 172 Total comprehensive loss $ (17,002 ) $ (17,327 ) $ (58,042 ) $ (38,578 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholder, basic and diluted (17,032 ) (17,319 ) (57,965 ) (38,789 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 23,037,714 17,397,845 23,029,106 7,730,694 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.74 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (2.52 ) $ (5.02 )