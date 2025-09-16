Turn Therapeutics to Host Open Investor Session in Connection with Expected Public Listing on Nasdaq

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TurnTherapeutics--Turn Therapeutics®, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on dermatology, wound care, and infectious disease, today announced it will host a live, Open Investor Session on Wednesday, September 17. The webcast will be live-streamed at turntherapeutics.com/open-investor-session, with a recording available to follow on the company's website.

The Open Investor Session is being held in connection with the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed public listing of its common stock on Nasdaq. Turn Therapeutics is a registered DBA of Global Health Solutions, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

Open Investor Session Details

What: Turn Therapeutics Open Investor Session

When: Wednesday, September 17 at 12 p.m. Eastern

Where: Open-access webinar at turntherapeutics.com/open-investor-session

Presenter: Bradley Burnam, Founder & CEO

A registration statement relating to the Company’s securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance, or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Turn Therapeutics

Turn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for dermatology, wound care, and infectious disease. The company has received three FDA clearances for its proprietary wound and dermatology formulations and is advancing late-stage clinical programs in eczema and onychomycosis. In addition, Turn is pursuing global health initiatives in thermostable vaccine delivery designed to serve underserved areas worldwide, reflecting its commitment to public health innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Turn Therapeutics' expected public listing, clinical programs, and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. For a discussion of these risks, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the company's registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Turn undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Bridget Brown

bbrown@keybridge.biz

(202) 980-9259