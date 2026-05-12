SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Turn Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates

May 12, 2026 | 
5 min read

Phase 2 Trial for GX-03 in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD) on Track, Topline Results Expected Mid-2026

Initial Tranche of $7 Million in Growth Capital has been Funded by Avenue Capital Group

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TTRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted inflammatory and immunological therapies for dermatologic conditions, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and provided corporate updates.



“The first quarter of 2026 materially strengthened Turn Therapeutics both operationally and financially,” said Bradley Burnam, Chief Executive Officer of Turn Therapeutics. “With the Avenue Capital facility now in place, we believe the Company is well positioned to advance our clinical programs through multiple near-term catalysts while maintaining focus on disciplined execution. Our Phase 2 trial evaluating GX-03 in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis remains on schedule, with an independent committee expected to assess conditional probability of success at the interim analysis and determine whether the study should continue as designed or expand enrollment based on the strength of the observed trend. We continue to expect topline results in mid-2026 and believe these upcoming milestones have the potential to meaningfully shape the future of both our platform and pipeline.”

Corporate Updates

  • Avenue Capital growth capital secured. On March 23, 2026, the Company closed a growth capital facility with Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund II, L.P., a fund of Avenue Capital Group, providing access to up to $25 million in term loans. The initial $7 million tranche was funded on March 24, 2026, with up to an additional $18 million available upon achievement of clinical and corporate milestones.
  • GX-03 in AD advancing. The Company’s lead product candidate, GX-03, is being evaluated in an ongoing randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in adults with moderate-to-severe AD. An interim assessment will be conducted at approximately 50% trial completion by an independent data monitoring committee. Interim results are expected in the second quarter of 2026, with topline data expected to follow in mid-2026.
  • Onychomycosis (nail fungus) program planned. GX-03 has demonstrated nail-plate penetration and significant reduction of fungal burden in in-vivo studies, supporting its development as a topical treatment for onychomycosis. Additional clinical steps are expected following completion of the AD program.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026 were $11.2 million as compared to $5.08 million as of December 31, 2025.
  • General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $1.1 million, an increase of $0.8 million compared to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Tables

Turn Therapeutics Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in US Dollars)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2026

 

2025

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

$

1,136,709

 

 

$

375,738

 

Research and development

 

 

109,434

 

 

 

9,259

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

1,246,143

 

 

 

384,997

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(1,246,143

)

 

 

(384,997

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gain from change in fair value of derivative liability instrument

 

 

697,561

 

 

 

-

 

Amortization of deferred offering cost

 

 

(477,647

)

 

 

-

 

Interest income

 

 

49,679

 

 

 

5,165

 

Other income

 

 

5,578

 

 

 

51,285

 

Total other income

 

 

275,171

 

 

 

56,450

 

NET LOSS

 

$

(970,972

)

 

$

(328,547

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted net loss per common share

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.01

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

29,476,002

 

 

 

26,956,217

 

Turn Therapeutics Inc.

Selected Balance Sheet Data

(in US Dollars)

 

 

 

March 31, 2026

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

11,217,671

 

 

$

5,076,144

 

Total assets

 

 

18,644,136

 

 

 

12,162,241

 

Total liabilities

 

 

12,526,588

 

 

 

7,475,518

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

6,117,548

 

 

4,686,723

About Turn Therapeutics

Turn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative, precision therapies that target the underlying causes of inflammatory diseases with high unmet needs. Turn’s lead investigational therapy, GX-03, is a potentially first-in-class, non-systemic topical inhibitor currently in late-stage development for the potential treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema). This therapy is designed to modulate key inflammatory pathways involved in eczema and other inflammatory dermatological conditions.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Turn’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the success of development programs and the Company’s ability to execute its strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Turn Therapeutics in general, see the risk disclosures in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Turn undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


Contacts

Investor Relations/ Media Contact:
Sasha Damouni
Damouni Group LLC
Sasha@damounigroup.com

Southern California Earnings Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3d render of the pole vault crossbar on blue sky background
Earnings
Gilead sets blockbuster bar for Yeztugo’s first full year on the market
May 8, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Accumulated problems, contradictions. Dead end, we need to go back. You cannot continue further. Complete impossibility to continue. Rejection of an idea. Hard sanctions. Fatal error.
Pipeline
Ascendis retreats to rare endocrinology wheelhouse as cancer plans falter
May 8, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Concept of business growth,profit, development and success. Young plants increase on sunny background.Growing money,finance and investment
Earnings
Sarepta says to ‘exercise prudence’ in setting expectations for Elevidys’ recovery
May 7, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business negotiation and cooperation vector concept. Symbol of a deal, handshake, success. Minimal design eps10 illustration.
Weight loss
GSK goes beyond weight-loss with $1B buyout of Chinese siRNA specialist
May 7, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac