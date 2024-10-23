TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) to Present at the Virtual Investor “New to the Street” Event

Live moderated webcast with Dr. Jim Bianco, President and Chief Executive Officer of TuHURA on Wednesday, October 30th at 4 PM ET

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) (“TuHURA” or the “Company”), a Phase 3 registration-stage immune-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor New to the Street Event on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Dr. Jim Bianco, President and Chief Executive Officer of TuHURA will provide a corporate overview and business outlook. In addition to the moderated discussion, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.tuhurabio.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. TuHURA is preparing to initiate a single randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial of IFx-2.0 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in first line treatment for advanced or metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

In addition to its innate immune response agonist candidates, TuHURA is leveraging its Delta receptor technology to develop first-in-class bi-specific ADCs, and PDCs targeting Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells to inhibit their immune suppressing effects on the tumor microenvironment to prevent T cell exhaustion and acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies.

