TTP Group Announces the Sale of LEX Diagnostics

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TTP today announced the acquisition by QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL), a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, of LEX Diagnostics Limited, a UK-based molecular diagnostics company and a spin-out of TTP Group.

Founded in 2020, LEX Diagnostics originated from a TTP innovation programme to translate a breakthrough in ultra-fast thermal control into a commercially viable diagnostic solution. This work led to the development of a point-of-care molecular testing platform capable of delivering PCR results in minutes.

“At TTP, we identified the opportunity for ultra-fast thermal cycling to unlock the real potential of PCR at the point-of-care,” said Dr Andrew Baker-Campbell, Chair and founding CEO of LEX Diagnostics. “That insight led our scientists and engineers to invent the core technology behind LEX Diagnostics, and TTP spun out the company to bring lab-quality PCR results to clinicians in minutes.”

In February 2026, LEX Diagnostics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and CLIA waived status for its VELO system, which provides lab-quality results of Flu A, Flu B and COVID-19 directly from a swab sample. With positive results available in as little as 6 minutes and negative results in under 10 minutes, the system is designed to support faster diagnosis and more immediate clinical decisions by bringing high-quality molecular PCR testing closer to patients.

“LEX Diagnostics is a great example of how TTP turns breakthrough science into valuable new businesses. We have a long history of partnering with industry to incubate technologies from first principles and scaling them into impactful companies,” said Dr Sam Hyde, CEO of TTP Group. “This acquisition demonstrates the strength of that model and we’re proud to see LEX Diagnostics and the team delivering meaningful advances in patient care, achieving this important milestone and look forward to their continued progress within QuidelOrtho.”

About TTP Group

TTP Group is an independent technology company where scientists and engineers partner with ambitious clients to invent, design, and engineer breakthrough technologies and products that meet real-world needs and make a meaningful impact. Working across sectors including healthcare, medtech, life sciences, communications, defence and industrials, TTP combines deep technical expertise with commercial insight to turn complex challenges into successful products. Alongside client work, TTP has a strong track record of creating and scaling spin-out companies, taking innovations from initial concept through to market adoption and successful exit.

About LEX Diagnostics

LEX Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on advancing point-of-care testing through its ultra-fast platform. Founded in 2020 as a spin-out from TTP Group, it has developed proprietary thermal cycling technology enabling rapid, highly sensitive molecular testing. Its VELO system brings PCR-level accuracy to urgent care centres, physician office laboratories and pharmacies, delivering results in minutes and supporting faster diagnosis and treatment decisions. In February 2026, LEX Diagnostics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and CLIA waived status for its VELO system.

Media contact

For more information and to arrange an interview, contact:

Rebecca Chan – press@ttp.com