SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

TScan Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

November 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference being held at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidate is in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHA Phase 1 heme trial). The Company has developed multiple TCR-T therapy candidates for solid tumors and is currently developing methods for in vivo engineering using these candidates. The Company is also applying their TargetScan platform to discover novel targets in various T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.

Contacts

Troy Neubecker
TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
Investor Relations
857-399-9517
tneubecker@tscan.com

Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
TScan@argotpartners.com


Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of Boston downtown from Fan Pier Park in Seaport district
Job Trends
$17M in Tax Incentives Will Add 800 Life Sciences Jobs This Year in Massachusetts
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing three businesspeople hanging on the edge of a cliff
Layoffs
Q3 Layoffs Up 280% YOY With CSL, Merck, Novo’s Restructurings
October 16, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel