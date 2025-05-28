SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

TScan Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held at the Marriott Marquis in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 4:55 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHA Phase 1 heme trial). The Company has developed and continues to expand its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplex TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of cancers (the PLEXI-T Phase 1 solid tumor trial). The Company is currently enrolling patients into both clinical programs.

Contacts

Heather Savelle
TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
VP, Investor Relations
857-399-9840
hsavelle@tscan.com

Maghan Meyers
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
TScan@argotpartners.com


