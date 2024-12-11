Truvian Health Appoints Dr. Tina Nova to its Board of Directors

Tina S. Nova, Ph.D., former president and CEO of Decipher and Genoptix Medical Labs, joins Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Truvian Health (“Truvian”) today announced the appointment of Tina S. Nova, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Nova has more than two decades of experience serving as an executive and board member in some of the most storied franchises in diagnostics and biotech.









Dr. Nova most recently served as president and CEO of Decipher Biosciences, spearheading advancements in urologic cancer diagnostics, which in part, led to the company’s acquisition by Veracyte in 2021 for $600 million. She previously held executive positions at Molecular Stethoscope, Illumina and Genoptix Medical Laboratory, where she co-founded the company and guided it through a successful IPO and subsequent acquisition by Novartis AG. Earlier in her career, she worked at Nanogen, Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Hybritech. Nova is currently a member of the board of directors at Azenta, Exagen and Rady’s Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine. She has received numerous accolades, including the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Pioneer Award and FierceBiotech’s Top 10 Women in Biotech. Dr. Nova completed her Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of California, Riverside, after receiving a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences with honors from the University of California, Irvine.

“Truvian’s blood testing platform has the potential to revolutionize healthcare by giving patients more accurate and personalized lab results and treatment options,” said Dr. Nova. “By pushing the boundaries of science and technology, Truvian is creating a future where personalized medicine is the standard of care. I am honored to be a part of this transformational diagnostics company’s board of directors.”

“Tina is a visionary leader who has deep knowledge of the clinical diagnostics industry scaling businesses from zero to one. Her expertise will be invaluable to Truvian as we advance our mission to make blood testing available to anyone, anywhere,” said Jay Srinivasan, chief executive officer of Truvian. “We are excited to partner with Tina to define this new world as Truvian’s technology advances toward the regulatory approvals required to be placed in clinics, doctors’ offices, and pharmacies.”

About Truvian

Truvian Health is a transformational diagnostics company that enables sustainable healthcare with accessible blood testing for a healthier world. With a focus on bringing blood testing to anyone, anywhere, Truvian is developing a comprehensive benchtop solution that delivers timely, actionable results to help stop disease before it starts. To learn more, visit truvianhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

