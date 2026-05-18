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Triveni Bio Doses First Healthy Volunteers with Next-Generation Bispecific Antibody TRIV-573 Targeting Kallikreins 5 & 7 and Interleukin 13 in Phase 1 Clinical Trial

May 18, 2026 | 
3 min read

     — Dual mechanism uniquely combines barrier repair (KLK5/7) and established anti-inflammatory blockade (IL-13) to bring a first-in-class therapeutic to patients in atopic dermatitis —

— Phase 2 patient proof-of-concept study in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis expected to initiate later this year 

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triveni Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative, genetics-informed antibody treatments for inflammatory and immunological (I&I) disorders, today announced the dosing of the first healthy volunteers in its Phase 1 clinical trial of TRIV-573, a half-life extended bispecific antibody targeting KLK5/7 and IL-13.

As the atopic dermatitis (AD) treatment landscape continues to evolve, TRIV-573's dual targeting of KLK5/7 and IL-13 marks a new generation of therapies focused on addressing not just inflammation, but the underlying dysfunction of the skin barrier.

TRIV-573 capitalizes on the promise of combination approaches to treat AD by leveraging Triveni's novel barrier repair mechanism (KLK5/7 inhibition) with an established anti-inflammatory mechanism (IL-13 blockade), an orthogonal approach that aims to break the Th2 efficacy ceiling and address the considerable unmet need in AD.

"TRIV-573 builds on compelling preclinical evidence that KLK5/7 inhibition addresses all three pillars of AD pathology: barrier, inflammation, and itch," said Bhaskar Srivastava, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Triveni Bio. "We have demonstrated preclinical additivity when combining the KLK5/7 mechanism with Th2 targeting, positioning TRIV-573 as a novel combination approach for moderate-to-severe AD with a single therapeutic designed for infrequent, patient-friendly dosing."

The initiation of the Phase 1 study marks rapid progress and an expansion of Triveni's clinical portfolio. The company plans to move into a Phase 2 patient proof-of-concept trial in the second half of 2026.

"Advancing TRIV-573 into the clinic less than one year after TRIV-509 is a testament to our team's execution," said Vishal Patel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to progress this unique therapy as we work to break the existing efficacy ceiling for patients with AD and other I&I disorders."

About TRIV-509 Triveni's lead program, TRIV-509 (anti-kallikreins 5 & 7), is a half-life extended monoclonal antibody positioned for the treatment of moderate-to-severe AD. Through its mechanism of protease inhibition, TRIV-509 has demonstrated the ability to directly impact each key pillar of AD – barrier dysfunction, inflammation, and itch. TRIV-509 is the subject of an ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial with data expected end of 2026.

About TRIV-573 TRIV-573 is a half-life extended, second-generation bispecific antibody that combines KLK5/7 inhibition with a highly potent anti-IL-13 mechanism. Triveni plans to initiate a proof-of-concept trial in AD later this year.

About Triveni Bio Triveni Bio is a biotechnology company at the forefront of novel antibody-based therapies for immunological and inflammatory disorders. Using a genetics-informed, precision medicine approach, the company seeks to establish proof-of-concept early in the drug development process by leveraging deep insights into genetic and mechanistic biology. To learn more, visit www.triveni.bio.

Media Contact Amanda Johnson, Deerfield Group, Amanda.Johnson@deerfieldgroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triveni-bio-doses-first-healthy-volunteers-with-next-generation-bispecific-antibody-triv-573-targeting-kallikreins-5--7-and-interleukin-13-in-phase-1-clinical-trial-302773668.html

SOURCE Triveni Bio

Massachusetts Phase 1 Pipeline
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