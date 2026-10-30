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TriSalus Life Sciences to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health and Services Forum

October 30, 2026 | 
2 min read

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriSalus Life Sciences® Inc. (Nasdaq: TLSI) (“TriSalus” or the “Company”), an oncology company integrating novel delivery technology with standard of care therapies to transform treatment for patients with solid tumors, today announced that Mary Szela, Chief Executive Officer and President, and David Patience, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health and Services Forum. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present a corporate overview on Wednesday, November 11, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Click here for a link to the live webcast.



A webcast replay of the corporate overview will be available for 90 days following the presentation in the Events section of the TriSalus Investor website at www.investors.trisaluslifesci.com.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences® is an oncology focused medical technology company seeking to transform outcomes for patients with solid tumors by integrating its innovative delivery technology with standard-of-care therapies. The Company’s platform includes devices that utilize a proprietary drug delivery technology and a clinical stage investigational immunotherapy, nelitolimod, a class C Toll-like receptor 9 agonist, for a range of different therapeutic and technology applications. The Company’s four FDA-cleared devices and two devices commercialized under Letters to File use its proprietary Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery™ (PEDD) approach to deliver a range of therapeutics: the five TriNav® Infusion Systems and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System. The PEDD technology is a novel delivery approach designed to address the anatomic limitations of arterial infusion for the pancreas. The PEDD approach modulates pressure and flow in a manner that delivers more therapeutic to the tumor and is designed to reduce undesired delivery to normal tissue, bringing the potential to improve patient outcomes. Nelitolimod, the Company’s investigational immunotherapeutic candidate, is designed to treat the immunosuppressive environment created by many tumors and which can make current immunotherapies ineffective in the liver and pancreas. The Company is in the final stages of data completion for a number of phase 1 clinical trials and will begin exploring partnership opportunities for development. In partnership with leading cancer centers across the country – and by leveraging deep immuno-oncology expertise and inventive technology development – TriSalus is committed to advancing innovation that improves outcomes for patients. Learn more at trisaluslifesci.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.


Contacts

For Investor and Media Inquiries:
David Patience
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@trisaluslifesci.com

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