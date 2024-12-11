Trinity Life Sciences Appoints Jonathan Jenkins From McKinsey’s QuantumBlack to Head up Its Digital & AI Initiatives

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Life Sciences, the leader in strategy, insights and analytics for the life sciences industry, looks at AI from the lens of business value, solving business problems with integrated intelligence. Trinity’s digital products and AI solutions are tightly integrated across the scope of the Company’s offerings, providing insights to commercial and medical leaders and orchestrating customer engagement. To lead these important initiatives, Trinity has appointed Jonathan Jenkins, formerly of McKinsey & Company’s QuantumBlack, to accelerate its AI and digital efforts.









“Trinity’s AI focus has always been through the lens of business value—pinpointing what business problems can be solved more quickly with more inputs to deliver richer insights,” said Leslie Orne, President and CEO of Trinity Life Sciences. “We are delighted to appoint Jonathan to lead these vital initiatives and to leverage his considerable experience in shaping and scaling innovative AI approaches that impact value in life sciences.”

Life sciences organizations are in pursuit of fast, insightful answers across the lifecycle from new product planning, launch and in-line asset management through to customer engagement. Trinity’s depth in areas such as forecasting and primary market research (PMR) allows these distinctive approaches to be enhanced by AI, providing ever-greater insight into key business questions that assess potential outcomes, such as what factors impact launch success.

Mr. Jenkins brings extensive experience in addressing business priorities by establishing scalable foundations across data, AI, tech, capabilities, processes and culture. A pioneer in embedding AI in healthcare, he has worked with providers, payers and governments as well as life science companies in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East on data and AI strategy. Previously, Mr. Jenkins was a partner in McKinsey’s life science practice and a core leader in QuantumBlack, defining their approach to productizing analytics in life sciences.

“Trinity’s strategy heritage and proprietary data, including primary research and benchmarks, puts us in a unique position to create opinionated AI applications and products on questions that matter,” said Jonathan Jenkins, Head of Digital & AI Solutions at Trinity Life Sciences. “I’m motivated by addressing meaningful challenges at scale with exceptional multi-disciplinary teams, so bringing together Trinity’s diverse expertise to create transformational offerings is a special opportunity that I’m honored to lead.”

With almost 30 years of expertise, a best-in-the-business team and unrivaled access to data and analytics, Trinity Life Sciences is a modern partner to companies in the life sciences industry. Trinity combines strategy, insights and analytics to help life science executives with clinical and commercial decision-making. We serve over 300 pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device clients, helping them develop the right drugs and devices for today’s market and optimize them once in market. We have a diverse staff of over 1200 people and 11 global offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Ultimately, we know that every decision our clients make impacts a life, and when we help our clients achieve their goals, the world benefits. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating the industry and driving evidence to action, visit TrinityLifeSciences.com.

