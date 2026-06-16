TriLink Opens GMP Enzyme Manufacturing Facility, Enabling Integrated IVT Supply from R&D to Commercial Scale

New Jupiter, FL facility enables RNA therapeutics developers to source critical manufacturing materials from a single, coordinated supplier, simplifying workflows and accelerating development timelines.

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriLink, part of Maravai LifeSciences® (NASDAQ: MRVI), today announced the opening of its GMP enzyme manufacturing facility in Jupiter, Florida, designed to help RNA therapeutic developers simplify sourcing and scale production more efficiently. The facility supports a coordinated supply of key RNA manufacturing and IVT workflow materials from early research through commercial production.

The launch addresses a long-standing pain point for RNA therapeutics developers sourcing critical raw materials — enzymes, nucleotides, cap analogs, and tail technology — from multiple vendors with different quality systems, timelines, and points of contact. Managing different quality systems, timelines, and supply processes can slow development and create manufacturing risk. TriLink is now offering these materials as a coordinated, single-source package designed to simplify development and scale up.

The Jupiter facility was purpose-built for GMP enzyme manufacturing. It features controlled cleanroom environments, validated production processes, and scalable capacity designed to support both clinical-stage programs and commercial supply. Full traceability and quality systems are in place to meet regulatory requirements across major markets.

The facility is already supporting customer programs, with TriLink successfully shipping its first commercial GMP enzyme batch in June 2026. This milestone demonstrates the facility’s operational readiness and ability to provide commercial-scale supply of critical IVT raw materials to RNA therapeutics developers worldwide.

The facility’s flagship product is GMP CleanScribe™ RNA Polymerase that reduces double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) formation by up to 85% compared to standard Wild-type T7 RNA polymerases, a result demonstrated across internal and customer studies. dsRNA is a critical quality attribute in therapeutic mRNA manufacturing: its accumulation drives purification complexity, depresses final RNA purity, and increases immunogenicity risk in vivo. CleanScribe™ RNA Polymerase is engineered specifically for IVT workflows where controlling dsRNA at the synthesis step translates directly into downstream process efficiency and product quality.

An Integrated IVT Raw Materials Solution

TriLink BioTechnologies is now offering a coordinated supply of GMP-grade IVT raw materials:

GMP CleanScribe™ RNA Polymerase Mix

GMP NTPs (nucleoside triphosphates)

(nucleoside triphosphates) GMP CleanCap® analogs — the industry-standard co-transcriptional capping reagents

— the industry-standard co-transcriptional capping reagents GMP ModTail™ technology — designed to enhance mRNA stability and in vivo protein expression

The integrated offering is designed to reduce vendor complexity, simplify tech transfer, and ensure material consistency across the development lifecycle from IND-enabling studies through BLA submission and commercial launch.

As RNA-based therapeutics move into later-stage clinical development and commercial production, reliable access to manufacturing materials becomes increasingly important. Enzyme performance variability, regulatory gaps in supplier quality systems, and multi-vendor logistics create compounding delays at precisely the stages when speed matters most.

Combining GMP manufacturing, high-performance enzyme design, and coordinated supply with TriLink’s other GMP consumables, is intended to compress this complexity into a single, accountable partner relationship.

“RNA therapeutics developers need reliable supply partners that can support them from early research through commercial manufacturing. By combining enzyme manufacturing capabilities with TriLink’s existing RNA technologies, we help customers simplify sourcing, reduce supply chain complexity, and accelerate scale-up with greater confidence.”

— Chad Decker, SVP Global Sales, TriLink BioTechnologies

To learn more about TriLink’s new GMP enzyme capabilities visit: https://www.trilinkbiotech.com/gmp-enzymes

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink BioTechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences, is a global leader in nucleic acid technologies and manufacturing solutions for RNA therapeutics, vaccines, gene editing, and diagnostics. The company's portfolio includes modified nucleotides, mRNA products, proprietary technologies such as CleanCap® capping analogs and ModTail™ technology, and a growing portfolio of high-performance enzymes marketed under the Alphazyme brand. Supported by robust GMP manufacturing capabilities, TriLink enables customers from early-stage research through commercial production.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapies companies.

Investor Contact:

Deb Hart

Maravai LifeSciences

+1 858-988-5917

ir@maravai.com