Trialt Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year as a CRO in the Pharmaceutical Industry at 2025 International Business Awards

NEEDHAM, Mass. and KYIV, Ukraine (August 19, 2025) – Trialt, a global clinical research organization (CRO) specializing in biostatistics, statistical programming, data management, and medical writing, has been awarded a Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in the pharmaceutical industry in the 22nd Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are among the world’s most prestigious honors for business performance and innovation. Organizations across more than 60 nations submitted nominations for this year’s program. Trialt earned the top honor based on consistently high scores from independent judges across multiple categories for its operational excellence and impact across the global life sciences sector. “This recognition is clear proof of the dedication and expertise of our entire biometrics and medical writing teams,” said Michael Vulikh, CEO of Trialt. “We are proud to support pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors across the world with services, tools, and resourcing that helps move clinical trials forward, and we will continue to work in bringing fresh approaches to the work that motivates us.” Trialt’s award-winning performance includes its role in scaling biometrics operations for global sponsors, delivering under pressure in complex rescue studies, and helping bring AI-powered innovation to regulatory and market access operations. Meeting the Moment in a Rapidly Expanding Market According to the Clinical Research Organization Global Market Report 2025, the CRO market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 percent. Due to this, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are seeing a growing demand for globalized clinical trials, a sharp increase in therapeutic complexity, and the urgent need for specialized expertise. Vulikh added, “As clinical trial sponsors take on more ambitious drug development programs, they are seeking partners who can scale quickly, deliver with consistency, and fill gaps in specialized areas. This is why Trialt’s FSP resourcing model has been in such high demand recently.” Trialt’s Functional Service Provider (FSP) model offers sponsors the ability to deploy embedded talent across biostatistics, programming, data management, and medical writing with minimal ramp-up and maximum continuity. Trialt leaders have trained and integrated an extensive amount of statistical programmers through its delivery framework to support large sponsors and CROs meet critical milestones and scale without hiring. To learn more about Trialt’s services, visit www.trialt.com. For details on the 2025 International Business Awards, visit www.StevieAwards.com/IBA. About Trialt Trialt is the trusted CRO partner for biostatistics, statistical programming, data management, and medical writing. With expert teams across eight countries and deep engineering roots, we deliver tailored solutions designed to move trials forward and produce measurable results. Named “Company of the Year – Pharmaceutical Industry” in the 2025 International Business Awards, sponsors turn to Trialt to scale complex programs, recover at-risk studies, and meet critical timelines with confidence. Learn more at www.trialt.com. Media Contact Don F. McLean, +1734-716-4182