Trialogix Launches to Transform Clinical Trial Design with AI-Powered Optimization Platform

Cary, NC – 10/23/25 – Trialogix, an innovative clinical trial optimization platform, today announced its public launch along with grant funding from the NCIdea Foundation to scale its groundbreaking work in transforming the clinical trial design process. Incubated by Inquisite Labs, Trialogix is already partnering with several leading organizations including Duke Clinical Research Institute and Celerius Clinical Research.

The company's mission is to enable biotech and pharmaceutical organizations to achieve faster timelines, lower costs, and more successful outcomes through protocol optimization powered by advanced data analysis, predictive modeling, and AI-enabled scenario planning.

Addressing Critical Industry Challenges

The clinical trial industry faces significant systemic challenges that delay life-saving therapeutics from reaching patients. Traditional trial design methods result in:

• 90% failure rate across the clinical development process, often due to overly complex endpoints or protocols

• An average of 2.5 protocol amendments per trial, at an average cost exceeding $100,000 per amendment to sponsors

• More than 30% recruitment failure rate due to inadequate feasibility analysis

"Through better data analysis and AI-powered optimization, we can significantly improve these outcomes and accelerate the delivery of new therapeutics to patients who need them," said Jon Reifschneider, Co-Founder & CEO of Trialogix. "Our platform enables biotechs and research organizations to design more precise, more efficient trials with higher success rates."

Strong Foundation and Strategic Partnerships

The NCIdea Foundation grant validates Trialogix's innovative approach and will support the company's continued growth and product development. The partnership with Inquisite Labs has provided critical infrastructure and expertise during the company's incubation phase.

Trialogix's early partnerships with Duke Clinical Research Organization, Celerius Clinical Research, and other leading biotechs and CROs demonstrate strong market validation and provide valuable insights for continued platform refinement.

About Trialogix

Trialogix is a clinical trial optimization platform that leverages advanced data analysis, predictive modeling, and artificial intelligence to transform the trial design process. By enabling more efficient protocol development and better feasibility analysis, Trialogix helps biotech and pharmaceutical organizations reduce costs, accelerate timelines, and improve trial success rates. The company was incubated by Inquisite Labs. For more information, visit trialogix.ai or contact team@trialogix.ai.

About Inquisite Labs

Inquisite Labs is an AI incubator that develops high-potential companies across various industries with a focus on life sciences and other critical sectors that are currently underserved by AI.