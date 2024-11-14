TrialAssure Wins Prestigious MichBusiness Triple Trusted Advisors Award for its Innovative AI Solutions

DETROIT (November 14, 2024) – TrialAssure®, a leader in AI Enabled, Human Driven™ software solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, announced today that it earned local recognition as a recipient of the MichBusiness Triple Trusted Advisors award. This prestigious accolade was presented at an award ceremony held at the historic Gem Theater in Detroit today.

The Triple Trusted Advisors award celebrates Michigan-based companies that demonstrate unwavering commitment to ethical practices, transparency, and innovation. This year’s 10th Annual Best of MichBusiness Awards “celebrates the true heart of Michigan’s economic resilience: the companies and programs propelling our state forward.” According to the group, this awards program honors those in Michigan who “lead the way with audacious innovation and a commitment to excellence.”

“TrialAssure is pushing the envelope of what AI and machine learning can do in the pharmaceutical industry and beyond, and we are honored that the judges at MichBusiness recognized this transformation,” said Prasad M. Koppolu, COO, TrialAssure. “This award underscores our dedication to providing trusted solutions that help clients meet complex regulatory requirements while promoting responsible data sharing.”

TrialAssure’s flagship platforms, including TrialAssure ANONYMIZE® and LINK® AI, have set industry standards for use of AI in clinical trial transparency and reporting.

ANONYMIZE is a tool that provides data, document, and image anonymization and redaction to empower users to share information with confidence, knowing that patient and company confidentiality are protected with the help of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing.

LINK AI, meanwhile, leverages artificial intelligence to efficiently develop, translate, and create drafts of clinical, technical, and plain language documents to meet increasing resource demands and transparency compliance requirements across the drug development lifecycle. Both products have expanded applications beyond the pharmaceutical sector to include finance, legal, and government.

For more information on TrialAssure’s software solutions, visit https://www.trialassure.com/software/.