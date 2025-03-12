Trial Library and American Oncology Network Partner to Expand Patient Access to Cancer Clinical Trials

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial Library , a leader in AI-enabled clinical trial matching and patient navigation with a strong reputation in oncology, has partnered with American Oncology Network (AON) , one of the nation’s fastest-growing community oncology networks, to enhance patient identification and recruitment for oncology clinical trials. The collaboration aims to expand trial access for patients with various cancers, including breast and lung cancer.

As part of the partnership, Trial Library is embedded in three AON-affiliated practices across 10 locations: Oncology Hematology Associates (Missouri), Zangmeister Cancer Center (Ohio), and Messino Cancer Centers (North Carolina). Trial Library’s patient identification and navigation platforms allow AON providers to efficiently identify eligible patients and connect them with appropriate clinical trial opportunities.

“Clinical trials are essential to advancing cancer treatment, yet many patients face barriers to participation,” said Katie Goodman, RN, vice president of clinical research at American Oncology Network. “Partnering with Trial Library streamlines the trial identification process, reducing the burden on providers, and ensuring more patients have access to innovative therapies that could change their lives.”

Trial Library’s patient identification platform has accelerated trial enrollment at AON locations by identifying tens of eligible patients for solid tumor trials in the first quarter since launch. The AON – Trial Library collaboration is reducing administrative burden on providers and transforming how community oncology practices engage with clinical research. For more information about Trial library, visit triallibrary.com . For more information about AON visit aoncology.com .

About Trial Library

is a technology company that supports accelerated and equitable recruitment to oncology clinical trials. Trial Library’s evidence-based, provider- facing software is integrated with technology-enabled patient navigation. For more information about Trial Library, visit

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

