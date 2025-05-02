Trial Finds Inquis Medical’s AVENTUS Thrombectomy System Safe and Effective for Patients with Pulmonary Embolism

Results of AVENTUS IDE Trial presented at SCAI Scientific Sessions

MENLO PARK, Calif. and WASHINGTON, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inquis Medical, a leading innovator in venous thromboembolic disease treatment, today announced results from its AVENTUS Trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the company’s AVENTUS Thrombectomy System. The results were presented by Dr. Jun Li, Co-Director of the Vascular Center and Pulmonary Embolism Response Team at University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute and the trial’s National Co-Principal Investigator (PI), during the Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Session at the 2025 Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) Scientific Sessions in Washington, D.C. In recognition of the clinical significance of the findings, the results, titled, “A Prospective Study of the Next Generation AVENTUS Thrombectomy System: Advancing Thrombectomy and Autologous Blood Reinfusion for Pulmonary Embolism,” were also simultaneously published in the society’s peer-reviewed journal, JSCAI.

The AVENTUS Trial successfully met its primary endpoints, demonstrating both safety and efficacy in the treatment of acute intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE) patients. Results showed significant improvement in right ventricular (RV) function, reduction in clot burden, minimal blood loss, and short ICU and total hospital stays with no device related major adverse events. The trial also reported meaningful improvements in patient-reported quality of life and a significant increase in six-minute walk test (6MWT) distance through 30 days.

“There remains a clear need for next-generation technologies that can address some of the limitations of current PE devices,” said Dr. Jun Li. “The AVENTUS Trial confirms that this system not only performs safely and effectively, but also supports meaningful improvements in clinical efficiency and outcomes, marking an important advancement in PE care.”

The AVENTUS Trial is a prospective, single-arm, multicenter IDE trial that enrolled a total of 130 patients with acute intermediate risk PE across 22 sites in the U.S. with 49 unique investigators. Patients aged 18 to 80 years of age with symptomatic computed tomography angiography (CTA)-documented acute intermediate-risk PE of ≤14 days duration were eligible for enrollment. Intermediate-risk PE was defined as RV/LV ratio ≥0.9 per international guidelines.

“The AVENTUS System appears to offer a new option in the treatment of PE based on the trial’s safety and efficacy data,” said Dr. Saher Sabri, National Co-Principal Investigator of the AVENTUS Trial, lead author on the JSCAI publication, Professor and Chief of Interventional Radiology at Georgetown University School of Medicine. “The trial included 49 unique users across 22 sites, and looks to deliver consistent outcomes including minimal blood loss and no device-related major adverse events. Improvement in functional outcomes at 30 days was also demonstrated across the study cohort.”

Safety endpoint met

The AVENTUS Trial met its primary safety endpoint, reporting zero device-related major adverse events (MAEs) within 48 hours compared to the performance goal of 25% (p<0.0001). The primary safety endpoint was defined as the rate of device-related MAEs, a composite of death, major bleeding, clinical deterioration, pulmonary vascular injury, or cardiac injury.

Efficacy endpoints met

Patients demonstrated a mean 0.47 reduction in core-lab-assessed right ventricle to left ventricle (RV/LV) ratio from baseline to 48 hours post-procedure, meeting the study primary endpoint (p<0.0001). Additional efficacy measures included a 35.9% improvement in refined Modified Miller Index, adjudicated by the core laboratory at 48 hours post-procedure. The trial also reported a mean ICU stay of 0.8 days, with 68.9% of patients discharged from the ICU in less than 24 hours.

“We’re proud to share this best-in-class clinical data, generated in collaboration with our leading investigators, with the broader clinical community,” said Mojgan Saadat, Co-CEO of Inquis Medical. “We believe the results of the AVENTUS Trial not only demonstrate impressive safety and efficacy, but also highlight the real-world advantages of our platform technology. This represents a foundational step as we prepare to make AVENTUS widely available to physicians dedicated to saving lives with the most advanced treatment options available. We’re sincerely grateful to our investigators and their clinical teams for their partnership and dedication in achieving this important milestone.”

About Inquis Medical

Inquis Medical is a clinical -stage medical device company focused on peripheral vascular innovations. The company is developing next-generation thrombectomy technology that provides physicians with improved control and precision, enhances procedural efficiency, and minimizes blood loss. Founded in 2020, Inquis Medical is led by a seasoned executive team with decades of experience in developing, launching, and supporting novel medical devices that address unmet clinical needs and deliver lasting impact.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Caution – The AVENTUS System is an investigational device, limited by federal law to investigational use.

Media Contact:

John Weaver

info@inquismedical.com

888-526-7738