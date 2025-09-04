TRexBio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DeepBiology--TRex Bio, Inc. (“TRexBio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding human tissue immune biology to create revolutionary therapeutics, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in September:

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 8-10, 2025, in New York City

Bank of America Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference taking place September 17-18, 2025, in Boston

About TRexBio

TRexBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing immunoregulatory medicines based on tissue Treg biology by leveraging cutting-edge computational biology tools, a focus on human tissue, and deep immunobiology expertise. The company’s Deep Biology platform maps human tissue Treg behavior to disease processes to identify and characterize novel targets for therapeutic intervention. This platform has yielded multiple development candidates with first-in-class and best-in-class potential across a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. TRexBio is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more info, visit www.trex.bio.

