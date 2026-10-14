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Press Releases

TRexBio Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

October 14, 2026 | 
2 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRex Bio, Inc. (“TRexBio”) (Nasdaq: TRXB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on tissue Treg biology for the discovery and development of immunoregulatory medicines, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 8,333,334 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price of $14.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, was approximately $116.7 million. All of the shares were sold by TRexBio. TRexBio’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “TRXB”.

J.P. Morgan, Evercore ISI, Cantor, and Stifel are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement (File No. 333-299018) relating to the shares sold in the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on October 8, 2026. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; and Evercore Group L.L.C., 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About TRexBio
TRexBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on tissue Treg biology for the discovery and development of immunoregulatory medicines designed to restore immune balance and promote tissue repair to address unmet needs of patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. TRexBio’s Deep Biology Platform decodes Treg functionality in human tissue, mapping key drivers of immune dysregulation and uncovering novel targets and insights that inform drug discovery and translational efforts. This platform has generated multiple therapeutic development candidates across TRexBio’s wholly owned pipeline and through collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners. TRexBio is led by an experienced management team and headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CONTACT: Contacts

Investors: Laura Berner, Chief Operating Officer, TRex Bio, Inc., info@trex.bio

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com

Northern California IPO
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