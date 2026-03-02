Trevi Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-IPF interstitial lung disease (non-IPF ILD), and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that senior management will be participating in the following conferences in March.

Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

March 8 – 11, 2026, Miami, Florida

Fireside Chat: March 11, 8:40 a.m. ET

Trevi Representatives: Jennifer Good, President and CEO, and James Cassella, Ph.D., CDO

Register here to watch the live webcast.

Access USA, Rare Disease Summit 2026

March 17 – 19, 2026, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Panel: Architecting Success – Building a Foundation for Rare Disease Launch Excellence

Session: March 18, 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. ET

Trevi Representative: Farrell Simon, Pharm.D., CCO

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine extended-release) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-IPF interstitial lung disease (non-IPF ILD), and refractory chronic cough (RCC). Haduvio is the first and only investigational therapy to show a statistically-significant reduction in cough frequency in clinical trials across both patients with IPF chronic cough and in patients with RCC. Haduvio acts on the cough reflex arc both centrally and peripherally as a kappa agonist and a mu antagonist (KAMA), targeting opioid receptors that play a key role in controlling chronic cough. Nalbuphine is not currently scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Chronic cough in patients with IPF and non-IPF ILD is a condition with high unmet need and no FDA-approved therapies. There are ~150,000 U.S. patients with IPF, and two-thirds of these patients are faced with uncontrolled chronic cough. Additionally, there are ~228,000 U.S. patients with non-IPF ILD, with 50-60% having uncontrolled chronic cough. The impact of chronic cough is significant, with patients coughing up to 1,500 times per day. This consistent cough, and any associated damage, may lead to a higher risk of morbidity and mortality, including worsening disease, a higher risk of progression, increased respiratory hospitalizations, and a decline in patients' quality of life.

RCC is a condition with high unmet need and no FDA-approved therapies. RCC is defined as a persistent cough lasting >8 weeks despite treatment for an underlying condition (i.e., asthma, gastroesophageal reflux disease, non-asthmatic eosinophilic bronchitis, upper airway cough syndrome, or post-nasal drip) and includes unexplained chronic cough. There are ~2-3 million U.S. patients with RCC, and it is believed to be associated with cough reflex hypersensitivity involving both the central and peripheral nervous systems. RCC is highly debilitating and may impact patients physically, psychologically, and socially.

Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow Trevi on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact

Jonathan Carlson

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

(203) 654 3286

IR@trevitx.com