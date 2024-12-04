Treovir and Matica Bio Forms Strategic Partnership to Advance Innovative Therapies for Pediatric Brain Tumors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#genetherapy--Matica Biotechnology (Matica Bio), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in viral vector development and manufacturing, today announced a strategic partnerships with Treovir. The collaboration aims to advance innovative therapies for pediatric patients with brain and other neurological cancers. Matica Bio will provide GMP manufacturing for clinical supplies.





Treovir, a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immunotherapies, will partner with Matica Bio on its G207 HSV-based oncolytic therapy for treating glioblastoma and other brain tumors in children. The therapy is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials and could ultimately provide a treatment option for children in this critically underserved therapeutic area. “Finding a CDMO partner who truly understands our mission and works alongside us as an extension of our team is essential for successful drug development,” said Michael Christini, CEO of Treovir. “We are collaborating with Matica Bio on process optimization and GMP clinical production for G207 and we look forward to advancing this promising therapy for pediatric brain tumors with Matica Bio playing a key role.”

Matica Bio is committed to leveraging its expertise in gene therapy development and manufacturing to support the creation of treatment that address the unique challenges faced by children with rare diseases.

“We are thrilled to partner with Treovir in this important effort,” said Paul Kim, CEO of Matica Bio. “Pediatric rare diseases represent an area of critical need, and Matica Bio is proud to contribute to the mission of improving the lives of these children. Our cutting-edge facilities and advanced manufacturing technologies provide the ideal foundation to help bring these life-changing therapies to market.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to addressing critical gaps in pediatric healthcare, ensuring that no child is left behind in the pursuit of better health outcomes.

About Matica Bio

Matica Biotechnology is a viral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that leverages advanced technologies at its purpose-built cGMP facility. With industry-leading expertise in process development, assay development, and cGMP manufacturing, Matica Bio serves as a trusted partner, seamlessly supporting its clients with streamlined operations throughout every stage of projects. Collaborating across six Matica sites worldwide, Matica Bio delivers excellence in the CDMO domain through innovations such as MatiMax™ proprietary cell lines, in-line process monitoring, and single-use technologies.

To learn more about Matica Bio, Please visit www.maticabio.com.

About Treovir

Treovir is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of oncolytic Herpes Simplex Viruses (oHSV) for treatment of malignant brain tumors in children. Treovir’s G207 oHSV is a genetically engineered virus that is able to infect and kill malignant brain tumor cells, releasing tumor cell debris that elicits a potent immune-related cellular immunotherapy response. G207 is being evaluated for efficacy in a single-arm Phase 2 study of 30 pediatric patients with high grade gliomas at first recurrence, a uniformly fatal form of pediatric brain tumors with no currently-approved therapies. Treovir has been granted Fast-Track status for development of G207 by the FDA. G207 also has orphan drug designations for gliomas and ependymomas, medulloblastomas and primitive neuroectodermal tumors in the US and for gliomas in Europe.

Contacts



Yeni Choi

Matica Biotechnology Inc.

Senior Director of Marketing

979-321-7500

yeni.choi@maticabio.com