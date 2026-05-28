TREOS Bio Appoints Sunjeet Sawhney as Chief Executive Officer

Former Rappta Therapeutics CEO and Ipsen Global Oncology Franchise Head joins as TREOS advances its off-the-shelf, biomarker-guided cancer immunotherapy platform and prepares for the next stage of clinical development and growth

LONDON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TREOS Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation off-the-shelf peptide cancer immunotherapies, supported by biomarker-guided patient selection, today announced the appointment of Sunjeet Sawhney as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Sawhney joins TREOS Bio as the Company prepares to advance PolyPEPI1018, its lead off-the-shelf multi-peptide immunotherapy, through Phase2B clinical development in microsatellite-stable metastatic colorectal cancer (MSS mCRC), a large patient population with significant unmet medical need and historically limited response to currently available immunotherapy approaches.

Sunjeet brings more than 25 years of global leadership experience across oncology drug development, medical affairs, commercialisation, business development and corporate strategy, spanning both large pharmaceutical companies and growth-stage biotechnology companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Rappta Therapeutics, where he led the development of first-in-class anti-cancer drugs targeting protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A), culminating in an exclusive global licence agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and Global Franchise Head of Oncology at Ipsen, where he led the company's global oncology franchise and business development strategy. He has also held senior leadership roles at Novartis and Roche.

Dr Christopher Gallen, Chairman of TREOS Bio, said: "Sunjeet is a highly accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with a rare combination of strategic, clinical and commercial experience in oncology. His track record of building value in both large pharma and growth-stage biotech makes him ideally placed to lead TREOS Bio through its next phase of development. As we advance PolyPEPI1018 and expand our biomarker-guided immunotherapy platform, we are confident his leadership will be instrumental in delivering value for patients, partners and shareholders."

Sunjeet Sawhney, Chief Executive Officer of TREOS Bio, said: "TREOS Bio has developed a highly differentiated approach to cancer immunotherapy, combining off-the-shelf multi-peptide therapeutics with precision biomarker guidance to address significant unmet needs in solid tumours. The Company is at an important inflection point, and I look forward to working with the team to advance PolyPEPI1018 and the broader platform toward key clinical and commercial milestones."

TREOS Bio’s proprietary PASCal (Personal Antigen Selection Calculator) platform supports the design of broadly applicable multi-peptide immunotherapies, while its companion diagnostic strategy is designed to identify likely responders, enabling a more targeted clinical approach without the complexity of individualised manufacturing. The Company has established collaborations with leading academic institutions and industry partners to support its clinical and diagnostic strategy and intends to continue building on these foundations as it advances its pipeline in solid tumours.

About TREOS Bio

TREOS Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision cancer immunotherapies based on its proprietary PASCal (Personal Antigen Selection Calculator) platform. The Company's lead programme, PolyPEPI1018, is an off-the-shelf multi-peptide immunotherapy designed to stimulate broad, tumour-specific immune responses in patients with microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer. TREOS Bio is also advancing additional programmes in solid tumours, underpinned by its biomarker-guided approach to patient selection and therapy development, enabling a more targeted clinical approach without the complexity of individualised manufacturing.

For further information, please contact: IR@treosbio.com