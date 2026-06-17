Travere Therapeutics Announces Planned Retirement of Chief Research Officer in 2027

William Rote, Ph.D., chief research officer plans to retire in early 2027

Jula Inrig, M.D., to be named executive vice president, head of research and development and CMO, expanding her responsibilities to include the Company’s research organization

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TVTX--Travere Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: TVTX) today announced that William Rote, Ph.D., the Company’s chief research officer, plans to retire from the Company in February 2027 following 10 years of service. Jula Inrig, M.D., currently chief medical officer and a member of the Company’s executive leadership team, will expand her responsibilities to include the Company’s research organization and be named executive vice president, head of research and development and CMO.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at Travere, I want to thank Bill for his extraordinary leadership, scientific vision and unwavering commitment to patients over the last decade,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “Since joining Travere in 2017, Bill has played a pivotal role in transforming our company into a recognized leader in rare disease. He built and strengthened critical research and development capabilities, assembled exceptional teams across his organization, and helped to guide successful approvals in both IgA nephropathy and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. His contributions have left an enduring mark on Travere and, most importantly, on the patients we serve.”

“It has been an incredible privilege to work alongside such a talented and mission-driven team,” said Dr. Rote. “I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together, including establishing Travere as a leader in rare kidney disease and helping bring important treatment options to patients who previously had few or no approved therapies. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Jula over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.”

Dr. Inrig joined Travere in January 2022 as chief medical officer and has been responsible for overseeing the Company’s medical affairs, clinical development, clinical operations and pharmacovigilance functions. A nephrologist by training, she brings more than 20 years of experience in clinical research, drug development and global regulatory strategy. Prior to joining Travere, Dr. Inrig served as Global Head of the Renal Center of Excellence at IQVIA, where she helped lead the design and execution of clinical development programs that supported regulatory approvals in kidney disease and oversaw numerous global clinical trials, including pivotal studies in IgA nephropathy and FSGS. In her expanded role, Dr. Inrig will continue to lead her current organization while taking on additional responsibility for Travere’s broader research and development organization, including regulatory affairs, quality, technical operations, biometrics and research.

“Jula has consistently demonstrated exceptional scientific, strategic, and organizational leadership that has resulted in the multiple approvals in rare kidney disease and a leading rare disease medical organization,” said Dr. Dube. “Since joining Travere, she has played a critical role in advancing our pipeline, strengthening our development capabilities and deepening our engagement with regulators, investigators and patient communities. Her expanded responsibilities recognize her outstanding contributions to the Company. I look forward to partnering with her as we continue advancing our mission to improve the lives of people living with rare diseases.”

“I am honored to assume this expanded role and continue building on the strong scientific foundation that Bill and the broader team have established,” said Dr. Inrig. “Travere has never been better positioned to advance innovative therapies for people living with rare diseases. I look forward to continuing my close collaboration with Bill throughout the transition and partnering with our talented teams to continue delivering meaningful progress for patients and their families.”

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, these statements are often identified by the words “on-track,” “positioned,” “look forward to,” “will,” “would,” “may,” “might,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “potential,” or similar expressions. In addition, expressions of strategies, intentions or plans are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to: statements and expectations regarding the planned retirement of Dr. Rote and the planned changes to Dr. Inrig’s title and responsibilities, and the expected timing and impacts thereof; and statements and expectations regarding future advancement of innovative therapies to improve the lives of people living with rare diseases. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties related to the planned retirement of Dr. Rote and the planned changes to Dr. Inrig’s title and responsibilities. The Company also faces risks and uncertainties related to its business and finances in general, the success of its commercial products, risks and uncertainties associated with its preclinical and clinical stage pipeline, risks and uncertainties associated with the regulatory review and approval process, risks and uncertainties associated with enrollment of clinical trials for rare diseases, and risks that ongoing or planned clinical trials may not succeed or may be delayed for safety, regulatory or other reasons. Specifically, the Company faces risks associated with the commercial launch of FILSPARI in FSGS and the ongoing commercialization in IgAN, the timing and potential outcome of its and its partners’ clinical studies, market acceptance of its commercial products including efficacy, safety, price, reimbursement, and benefit over competing therapies, risks related to the challenges of manufacturing scale-up, risks associated with the successful development and execution of commercial strategies for such products, including FILSPARI, and risks and uncertainties related to the current administration, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to tariffs and the funding, staffing and prioritization of resources at government agencies including the FDA. The Company also faces the risk that it will be unable to raise additional funding that may be required to complete development of any or all of its product candidates, including as a result of macroeconomic conditions; risks relating to the Company’s dependence on contractors for clinical drug supply and commercial manufacturing; uncertainties relating to patent protection and exclusivity periods and intellectual property rights of third parties; risks associated with regulatory interactions; and risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products, including current and potential future generic competition with certain of the Company’s products, including potential ANDA filings or patent challenges, and technological changes that may limit demand for the Company’s products. The Company also faces additional risks associated with global and macroeconomic conditions, including health epidemics and pandemics, including risks related to potential disruptions to clinical trials, commercialization activity, supply chain, and manufacturing operations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties, including under the heading “Risk Factors”, as included in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media:

888-969-7879

mediarelations@travere.com

Investors:

888-969-7879

IR@travere.com