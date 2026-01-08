SUBSCRIBE
Transpire Bio to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 8, 2026 | 
SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Transpire Bio announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Xian-Ming Zeng, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 8:00 am Pacific Time.

About Transpire Bio Inc.
Transpire Bio Inc. is an integrated, US-based, revenue-generating, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. Transpire Bio harnesses its inhaled drug delivery expertise to improve patients’ lives by expanding access to important therapies and developing treatments for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio has developed multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry powder inhalers and soft-mist inhalers. Transpire Bio is building a pipeline of innovative inhalation medicines for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) where it has three assets in development. Transpire Bio is also developing therapies for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), Diabetes, Obesity, Parkinson's Disease Psychosis, and Glioblastoma.

For more information, please visit www.transpirebio.com

Corporate Inquiries
info@transpirebio.com
+1 954.908.2233

Investor Inquiries
Stuart Loesch
Chief Commercial Officer, Transpire Bio
Stuart.Loesch@transpirebio.com


