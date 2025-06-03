SUBSCRIBE
Transpire Bio Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with Suzhou Intragrand Pharma for Investigational PDE4 Inhibitor

June 3, 2025 | 
2 min read

SUNRISE, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transpire Bio Inc., a U.S.-based, integrated clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled therapeutics for pulmonary and systemic diseases, today announced that it has signed an exclusive license agreement with Suzhou Intragrand Pharma Co., Ltd for ITG-1052, an investigational PDE4 inhibitor. ITG-1052 represents the addition of a New Chemical Entity to the Transpire Bio pipeline of innovative inhaled therapeutics.

“Utilizing business development, we are able to augment and complement our robust pipeline of inhaled therapeutics,” said Dr. Xian-Ming Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of Transpire Bio. “Through this agreement, we aim to utilize our vast expertise in developing inhaled therapeutics to progress ITG-1052 as a best-in-class inhaled treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other indications.”

Under the agreement, Intragrand has granted Transpire Bio an exclusive license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ITG-1052 in all territories except China. Terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

“We are pleased to announce the in-license of lenamilast (ITG-1052), our PDE4 inhibitor for respiratory diseases, by Transpire Bio, a company with unparalleled leadership and expertise in the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutics,” said Dr. Joseph Zhu, founder and CEO of Suzhou Intragrand Pharma.

About Suzhou Intragrand Pharma

Suzhou Intragrand Pharma is a start-up biotech company focused on novel drug discovery and development of products for inflammation, fibrosis, and other diseases to meet unmet clinical needs.

About Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a progressive illness of the respiratory system, characterized by the thickening and stiffening of lung tissue, associated with the formation of scar tissue. It is a type of chronic pulmonary fibrosis characterized by a progressive and irreversible decline in lung function. The tissue in the lungs becomes thick and stiff, which affects the tissue that surrounds the air sacs in the lungs.

About Transpire Bio Inc.

Transpire Bio Inc. is an integrated U.S.-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. Transpire Bio harnesses its inhaled drug delivery expertise to improve patients’ lives by expanding access to important therapies and developing treatments for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio is developing multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry powder inhalers, soft-mist inhalers and metered- dose inhalers.

For more information, please visit www.transpirebio.com

For Media and Investor Inquiries

Stuart Loesch

stuart.loesch@transpirebio.com

info@transpirebio.com

+1 954.908.2233


Florida Alliances
