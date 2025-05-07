SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Transpire Bio Announces R&D and Manufacturing Expansion

May 7, 2025 
SUNRISE, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transpire Bio, an integrated clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled therapeutics for pulmonary and systemic diseases, today announced that it has signed an agreement to expand the footprint of its R&D and Manufacturing capabilities in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The expansion is expected to enhance and build upon the company’s existing R&D and Commercial Manufacturing operations in Weston, Florida, in support of the ongoing growth and execution of its business strategy.

“As we continue to advance our pipeline of innovative inhaled therapeutics for pulmonary and systemic diseases with high unmet medical needs, we will be expanding our R&D and commercial manufacturing capabilities,” said Dr. Xian-Ming Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of Transpire Bio. “The new facility will significantly increase our manufacturing capacity to enable us to manufacture the inhalation medicines we are developing in the US. We are pleased to secure the space needed in South Florida, as it allows for seamless integration with our other facilities and increases our presence in this dynamic community.”

About Transpire Bio Inc.

Transpire Bio Inc. is an integrated US-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. Transpire Bio harnesses its inhaled drug delivery expertise to improve patients’ lives by expanding access to important therapies and developing treatments for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio is developing multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry powder inhalers, soft-mist inhalers, and metered-dose inhalers.

For more information, please visit www.transpirebio.com

For Media & Investor Inquiries

Stuart Loesch

stuart.loesch@transpirebio.com

info@transpirebio.com

+1 954.908.2233


Florida Manufacturing
