SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Transpire Bio Announces Progress in Clinical Development with Initiation of a New Human Subject Study for Asthma and COPD Inhaled Drug Program

January 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transpire Bio Inc., an integrated clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing inhaled medicines, today announced the commencement of a new human subject study for its inhalation therapy program targeting asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This advancement builds on the promising results from a previous clinical study and reflects the company’s commitment to improving the lives of individuals affected by these respiratory conditions.

“We are proud to continue advancing our asthma and COPD inhaled drug program, achieving key clinical development milestones on schedule,” said Xian-Ming Zeng, Ph.D., CEO of Transpire Bio. “These accomplishments mark an important step toward our vision of becoming a global leader in inhalation medicine.”

In addition to the asthma and COPD program, Transpire Bio is developing therapies for other diseases with significant unmet needs. These efforts leverage the company’s proprietary drug delivery platforms and its robust manufacturing and research capabilities.

About Transpire Bio Inc.

Transpire Bio Inc. is a U.S.-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Weston, Florida. The company specializes in inhaled drug delivery, aiming to enhance patient access to vital therapies and address serious medical conditions with limited treatment options. Transpire Bio’s innovative technology portfolio includes dry powder inhalers, metered-dose inhalers, and soft-mist inhalers.

For more information, visit www.transpirebio.com.

Contacts

Corporate
Email: info@transpirebio.com
Phone: +1 954.908.2233

Investor Relations
Jeremy Feffer, Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
Email: jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

Florida
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Adcomms
Zevra Gains Support of Adcomm, Clears Hurdle for Potential Rare Disease Approval
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of a brain with DNA strands in the background
Opinion
Cell and Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise Against Alzheimer’s—But Challenges Remain
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Adcomms
FDA Questions Strength of Evidence Backing Zevra’s Rare Disease Therapy Ahead of Adcomm
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: Adaptimmune, Zevra, Lykos and scPharma
July 29, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac