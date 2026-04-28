Transpire Bio Announces Opening of New Satellite R&D Facility in Shanghai, China

SUNRISE, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transpire Bio Inc., an integrated clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapeutics for pulmonary and systemic diseases, has opened its new satellite R&D facility in Shanghai, China. An opening ceremony was held on April 23, 2026, to inaugurate the site, with local Chinese authorities in attendance to commemorate the milestone.

"As Transpire Bio continues to execute its strategic plan of building a legacy as an innovator in inhalation-based therapies, we are pleased to announce the grand opening of our Shanghai R&D center," said Dr. Xian-Ming Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of Transpire Bio. "This team of inhalation scientists and device engineers will be focused on our next generation inhalation device platforms as well as generic substitutable and hybrid inhalation product candidates intended for markets in the EU, UK, and APAC regions, further expanding our ability to innovate and bring new therapeutic options to patients around the world."

This strengthens Transpire Bio's ability to serve global markets, with the Shanghai facility maintaining a special focus on developing complex generic inhalation products for the EU/UK market (an approximately $42 billion USD opportunity by 20331) and APAC market (an approximately $229 billion USD opportunity by 20332). While Transpire Bio's core R&D and manufacturing facilities remain firmly established in the United States, the Shanghai location was deliberately chosen to tap into the specific scientific and engineering experts required to advance these specialized EU, UK, and APAC generic projects and support the US teams in developing novel inhalation device technologies. The Shanghai site opened its doors with a robust team of approximately 40 dedicated employees.

About Transpire Bio Inc.



Transpire Bio Inc. is an integrated US-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. Transpire Bio is innovating by applying its deep inhalation drug formulation and delivery expertise to respiratory and systemic diseases where currently available options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio has developed multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry-powder inhalers and soft-mist inhalers, and is progressing a pipeline of innovative inhalation medicines for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), Diabetes, Obesity, Parkinson's Disease Psychosis, and Glioblastoma. For more information, please visit www.transpirebio.com.

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SOURCE Transpire Bio