TransMedics to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced the company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. TransMedics management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EST and present at the Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 12:15 p.m. EST.

Event: Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference



Date: Monday, September 8, 2025



Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

Event: Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference



Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025



Time: 12:15 p.m. EST

A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com/. The Company's standard investor presentation is also available through this link.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.



TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

