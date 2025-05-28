TransCode Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Phillip D. Zamore to Science Advisory Board

RNA pioneer and biotechnology innovator joins TransCode Therapeutics Science Advisory Board to advance RNA oncology

Dr. Zamore co-founded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in 2002, which developed and commercialized the first FDA-approved RNAi drug

BOSTON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNAZ), a clinical-stage oncology company developing RNA-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Phillip D. Zamore, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Zamore is a prominent biotechnology innovator known for his pioneering work in RNA interference (RNAi). Together with world-renowned scientists, including Nobel Laureate, Dr Phillip Sharp, he co-founded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in 2002, which developed the first FDA-approved RNAi drug.

Dr. Zamore currently serves as the Gretchen Stone Cook Professor of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, where he chairs the RNA Therapeutics Institute. Dr. Zamore's research has significantly advanced the understanding of non-coding RNA and its role in health and disease. He helped uncover how microRNAs are processed and incorporated into RNA-induced gene-silencing complexes. His contributions have been recognized by his election to the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Zamore to our Science Advisory Board," said Dr. Zdravka Medarova, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of TransCode Therapeutics. "His deep expertise in RNA biology and his track record of translating scientific discoveries into therapeutic innovations will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline of RNA-targeted cancer therapies."

"TransCode's approach to targeting metastatic cancer through RNA therapeutics is both innovative and promising," said Dr. Zamore. "I look forward to contributing to the company's mission of developing effective RNA-based treatments for patients with cancer."

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on treating metastatic disease. The company is committed to defeating cancer through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics based on its proprietary TTX nanoparticle platform. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors which overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode has a portfolio of other first-in-class RNA therapeutic candidates designed to overcome the challenges of RNA delivery and thus unlock therapeutic access to a variety of novel genetic targets that could be relevant to treating a variety of cancers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements about microRNAs and their involvement in cancer, statements concerning the therapeutic potential of TransCode's TTX-MC138 and other therapeutic candidates, and statements concerning TransCode's TTX nanoparticle platform. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with drug discovery and development; the risk that the results of clinical trials will not be consistent with TransCode's preclinical studies or expectations or with results from previous clinical trials; risks associated with the conduct of clinical trials; risks associated with TransCode's financial condition and its need to obtain additional funding to support its business activities, including TransCode's ability to continue as a going concern; risks associated with the timing and outcome of TransCode's planned regulatory submissions; risks associated with obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property; risks associated with TransCode's ability to enforce its patents against infringers and defend its patent portfolio against challenges from third parties; risks of competition from other companies developing products for similar uses; risks associated with TransCode's dependence on third parties; and risks associated with geopolitical events and pandemics, including the COVID-19 coronavirus and military actions. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause TransCode's actual results to differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in TransCode's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in any subsequent TransCode filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this release; TransCode undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

