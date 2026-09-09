Transcenta Therapeutics and WuXi Biologics Enter into Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Commercialization of HiCB Continuous Bioprocessing Technologies

PRINCETON, N.J. and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Therapeutics (HKEX: 06628), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in discovery, R&D and process development of antibody-based therapeutics, today announced that it and its subsidiary, HJB, have entered into a technology licensing and strategic collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics. Under the agreement, Transcenta will grant WuXi Biologics and its affiliates a non-exclusive license to certain technologies relating to Transcenta's Highly Intensified Continuous Bioprocessing ("HiCB") platform and ExcelPro cell culture media. Transcenta will receive an upfront payment of RMB 10 million and will be eligible for milestone payments upon the achievement of specified conditions. Through this collaboration, WuXi Biologics will become Transcenta's strategic partner for CMC development and supporting molecules across Transcenta's development pipeline.

HiCB platform integrates intensified continuous perfusion upstream processing with hybrid continuous downstream purification, enabling a step-change in productivity, achieving significant increase in productivity compared with conventional fed-batch processes, while maintaining superior product quality through shorter residence time and optimized culture conditions. HiCB can significantly reduce cost of goods, lower capital investment, and enable agile and just-in-time production. It also provides a solution for improving recovering yield and product quality for complex biologics.

This collaboration is part of Transcenta's continued efforts to advance partnerships for its HiCB technology platform and broaden its application to address CMC challenges for complex biologic molecules. It also offers a flexible approach to rapidly expand production capacity. Transcenta plans to further unlock the commercial value of the HiCB platform through external licensing and industry partnerships.

About Transcenta

Transcenta (06628.HK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in biologics discovery, translational research, clinical and process development.

Headquartered in Suzhou, Transcenta has established a global presence with R&D centers and clinical development centers across China and internationally. Transcenta is developing a diversified pipeline of over ten therapeutic antibody candidates spanning oncology, bone and kidney disorders.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com or follow our official LinkedIn page: Transcenta Therapeutics.

Investor Relations: ir@transcenta.com



Public Relations: pr@transcenta.com

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics — from concept to commercialization — for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 13,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore — including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence — WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of April 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics is supporting 982 integrated client projects, including 78 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts, and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Transcenta, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Transcenta does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Transcenta with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Transcenta's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Transcenta's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Transcenta, the Directors and the employees of Transcenta assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

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SOURCE Transcenta Therapeutics