Transcat to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 24th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on September 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leader in test measurement, control and calibration, will participate in the D.A. Davidson 24th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference being held September 17-19, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Nashville.

Transcat Chief Executive Officer Lee Rudow and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Barbato will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

D.A. Davidson 24th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

Date: September 17-19, 2025

Location: Four Seasons Hotel in Nashville, TN

Format: In-person one-on-one Meetings

Attendees: Lee Rudow, Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Barbato, Chief Financial Officer

For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Transcat management, please contact your D.A. Davidson representative or you may also email your request to TRNS@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and pipette services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Ireland. In addition, Transcat operates calibration labs in imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise, and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage its strong brand and unique value proposition that includes its comprehensive instrument service capabilities, Cost, Control and Optimizations services, and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model. More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America Phone: (949) 491-8235

TRNS@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us