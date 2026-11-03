Transcat to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2026

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of test measurement, control and calibration, today announced that management will attend the Baird 2026 Global Industrial Conference and 2026 Stephens Annual Investment Conference in November 2026.

Transcat President and Chief Executive Officer Jaime Irick and Chief Financial Officer Tom Barbato will attend the Baird 2026 Global Industrial Conference and 2026 Stephens Annual Investment Conference in November 2026, where they are scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each event. Mr. Irick and Mr. Barbato will also host an in-person presentation at the Baird 2026 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 11:25 a.m. Central time.

Baird 2026 Global Industrial Conference

Attendance Date: November 11, 2026

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago, IL

Format: In-person 1x1 Meetings, In-person Presentation

Attendees: President and Chief Executive Officer Jaime Irick and Chief Financial Officer Tom Barbato

Presentation: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 11:25 a.m. Central time in Session VI, Astor, 12th Floor

Conference Website: Click here

2026 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Attendance Date: November 18, 2026

Location: Grand Hyatt, Nashville, TN

Format: In-person 1x1 Meetings

Attendees: President and Chief Executive Officer Jaime Irick and Chief Financial Officer Tom Barbato

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the Baird 2026 Global Industrial Conference and 2026 Stephens Annual Investment Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Transcat management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to TRNS@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and pipette services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the life sciences industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States and Internationally. In addition, Transcat operates calibration labs in imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise, and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage its strong brand and unique value proposition that includes its comprehensive instrument service capabilities, Cost, Control and Optimizations services, and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model. More information about Transcat can be found at Transcat.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and thus are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions and predictions of future events and are identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “look forward,” “may,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “potential,” “strategy,” “will,” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events or developments that Transcat expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to the successful integration of this acquisition, anticipated financial results, growth strategy, segment growth, market position, customer preferences, outlook and changes in market conditions in the industries in which Transcat operates are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in Transcat’s Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled “Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the Company’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, correct or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

Phone: (949) 491-8235

TRNS@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us