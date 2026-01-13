Trailhead Biosystems Expands Financing to $40 Million

Additional funding of $20 million accelerates commercialization of Trailhead's iPSC-derived human cell and media products.

BEACHWOOD, Ohio and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailhead Biosystems Inc. (www.trailbio.com), a biotechnology company advancing human cell innovation, has added $20 million in new funding, expanding the financing announced in May 2025 to $40 million. The funding extension was led by MAK Capital, with participation from additional investors.

Trailhead specializes in precisely differentiating induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into functional human cell types, enabling more predictive and reproducible models for biomedical research. Through its proprietary High-Dimensional Design-of-Experiments (HD-DoE®) platform, the company systematically controls differentiation conditions to generate iPSC-derived cells that closely match the molecular and functional properties of primary human cells.

Advancing Product Development and Human-Relevant Cell Models

The additional financing will enable Trailhead to further develop its portfolio of iPSC-derived human cell products, which support New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) for preclinical research and drug discovery. By providing physiologically relevant, reproducible human cell models, Trailhead's products help researchers generate more predictive and translationally relevant data while reducing reliance on traditional animal testing.

Trailhead's products are functionally validated and support preclinical applications including high-content screening, toxicity testing, disease modeling, organoid studies and organ-on-a-chip applications. These human cell products can be integrated into drug discovery workflows to generate more predictive, human-relevant data.

In addition to off-the-shelf offerings, Trailhead provides custom cell differentiation services, enabling partners to refine or develop human cell models with defined biological characteristics.

Driving Excellence in Manufacturing and Product Quality

The additional financing will also support continued investment in manufacturing processes, quality systems and operational infrastructure, ensuring Trailhead can reliably deliver the highest-quality human cell models to its research partners.

"Our focus is on building high-quality products that researchers can trust and integrate into their workflows with confidence," said David Llewellyn, CEO of Trailhead Biosystems. "This financing allows us to continue investing in product development, manufacturing excellence and the operational capabilities needed to support long-term customer success."

About Trailhead Biosystems

Trailhead Biosystems, Inc., founded in 2015 as a spinout from the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University, develops human cells with defined molecular and functional properties for drug discovery and regenerative medicine. Its proprietary HD-DoE® platform integrates advanced mathematical modeling and high-throughput robotics to optimize novel differentiation protocols and deliver reproducible, high-quality cells for preclinical research.

Trailhead operates facilities in Beachwood, Ohio, with a business development office in Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA.

