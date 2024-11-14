Tourmaline Bio to Host Investor Day on Tuesday, December 10, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Tourmaline) (NASDAQ: TRML), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing transformative medicines to dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases, announced today that it will host a virtual Investor Day on December 10, 2024, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The event will include presentations from Tourmaline’s leadership team and Dr. Marc Bonaca, a cardiologist and vascular medicine specialist serving as Executive Director of CPC Clinical Research and Professor of Medicine and William R. Hiatt Endowed Chair in Cardiovascular Research at the University of Colorado Anschutz. Dr. Bonaca is also a member of Tourmaline’s Cardiovascular Scientific Advisory Board.

Tourmaline’s Investor Day will feature insights and updates around the company’s plans to further develop pacibekitug, highlighting the company’s vision towards developing transformative therapies with the potential to address significant unmet needs.

To register for Tourmaline’s Investor Day, please click here or visit the “Events and Presentations” section of Tourmaline’s website at https://ir.tourmalinebio.com/events-presentations/events.

A replay will be archived on Tourmaline’s website following the event.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company driven by its mission to develop transformative medicines that dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. Tourmaline’s lead asset is pacibekitug (also referred to as TOUR006). For more information about Tourmaline and pacibekitug, please visit https://www.tourmalinebio.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

About Pacibekitug

Pacibekitug (also referred to as TOUR006) is a long-acting, fully-human, anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody with best-in-class potential and differentiated properties including a naturally long half-life, low immunogenicity, and high binding affinity to IL-6. Pacibekitug has been previously studied in approximately 450 participants, including patients with autoimmune disorders, across six completed clinical trials. Tourmaline is developing pacibekitug in thyroid eye disease (TED) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) as its first two indications, with additional diseases under consideration.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as “believe,” “designed to,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions, and are based on Tourmaline’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the Company’s plans to further develop pacibekitug; the therapeutic potential of pacibekitug; and the timing and potential to expand pacibekitug into additional indications. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the development of therapeutic product candidates, such as the risk that any one or more of Tourmaline’s current or future product candidates will not be successfully developed or commercialized; the risk of delay or cessation of any planned clinical trials of Tourmaline’s current or future product candidates; the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from preclinical trials, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials involving Tourmaline’s current or future product candidates; the risk that Tourmaline’s current or future product candidates or procedures in connection with the administration thereof will not have the safety or efficacy profile that Tourmaline anticipates; risks regarding the accuracy of Tourmaline’s estimates of expenses, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process; unexpected litigation or other disputes; the impacts of macroeconomic conditions Tourmaline’s business, clinical trials and financial position; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Tourmaline’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 7, 2024 and other filings that Tourmaline makes with the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Tourmaline as of the date hereof, and Tourmaline assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

