TORL BioTherapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Proven Industry Leaders

Sandip Kapadia appointed Chief Financial Officer with more than 30 years of life sciences experience in growth strategy, capital formation and commercial execution

Eric Sievers, M.D., appointed Chief Medical Officer with more than 30 years of experience leading oncology clinical and translational research with a focus on antibody-drug conjugates

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TORL BioTherapeutics LLC ("TORL" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced the appointments of Sandip Kapadia as Chief Financial Officer and Eric Sievers, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. These appointments complete a year-long strategic initiative to expand and strengthen TORL's leadership team as the Company advances its novel portfolio of antibody-based therapeutics toward late-stage development and potential commercialization.

Mr. Kapadia brings more than 30 years of life sciences experience with a strong track record in growth strategy, capital formation and commercial execution. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at Harmony Biosciences during its transition to a profitable commercial-stage biotechnology company. He has raised more than $2 billion in public capital for emerging biotechnology companies.

Dr. Sievers's career spans more than three decades of clinical and translational research, with expertise in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Most recently, he served as Chief Medical Officer at BioAtla. His experience includes first-in-human studies, pivotal trials and regulatory submissions. Earlier in his career, he led clinical development of ADCETRIS from Investigational New Drug (IND) through initial Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. Dr. Sievers also served as a lead investigator in the first-in-human and pivotal trials supporting the initial approval of MYLOTARG.

"We are delighted to welcome Sandip and Eric to TORL at this important stage in our evolution. Together, they bring decades of leadership experience across the life sciences industry and a proven track record of advancing new therapeutics," said Aran Maree, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. "Sandip's strategic and financial leadership will be instrumental as we enter our next phase of growth, organizational scale and late-stage clinical development for our lead asset ixotatug vedotin (Ixo-V). Eric's experience advancing antibody therapeutics from early clinical development through regulatory approval will be invaluable as we advance Ixo-V and our broader pipeline. Their combined expertise further strengthens our ability to execute on the significant opportunity ahead. We look forward to working together as a leadership team to deliver on our mission to transform the lives of cancer patients with novel antibody-based therapies."

Separately, TORL announced that Mark Alles retired as Chairman of the Board at the end of September. Since joining TORL in 2022, Mr. Alles served in various leadership roles including as Board Manager, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. During his tenure, he led the Company through a period of significant financial, clinical, and organizational growth and development. Mr. Alles will remain a strategic advisor to the Company.

"Mark has played an important role in TORL's evolution over the past several years," said Dr. Maree. "On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank him for his leadership, counsel and commitment to the Company. We are grateful that he will continue to support TORL as a strategic advisor."

About TORL BioTherapeutics LLC

TORL BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing antibody-based therapeutics against first-in-world targets for solid tumors and hematologic cancers. Lead asset ixotatug vedotin (Ixo-V; TORL-1-23) is the first and only ADC that selectively targets Claudin 6 (CLDN6) with a proven monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) linker-payload construct. Ixo-V is being evaluated in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and other CLDN6-expressing cancers such as germ cell tumors and in various combinations. Ixo-V has been granted FDA Fast Track designation. The early pipeline includes the Phase 1 hematology asset TORL-5-700 and other undisclosed programs. TORL's unique discovery engine is enabled by a strategic partnership with the Slamon Research Lab at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), which provides preferential access to novel cancer targets for therapeutic development. To date, TORL has raised more than $450 million from leading global biotechnology investors.

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SOURCE TORL Biotherapeutics LLC