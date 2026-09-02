Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Cantor’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (“Tonix” or the “Company”), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the management team will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1s at Cantor’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference, being held September 9-11, 2026, in New York.

Cantor’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat

Presenter: Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Date: September 10, 2026

Presentation Time: 3:55-4:25 p.m. ET

A live webcast and replay will be available under the News & Events tab in the Investors section of the Tonix website at https://ir.tonixpharma.com/.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals* is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system (CNS) disorders, infectious diseases, immunology conditions, and rare diseases with high unmet medical need. TONMYA® (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets 2.8mg), the Company’s flagship internally conceived and developed medicine, is the first treatment for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years. Tonix’s CNS commercial infrastructure supports its marketed products, including its acute migraine products, Zembrace® SymTouch® (sumatriptan injection 3 mg) and Tosymra® (sumatriptan nasal spray 10 mg). Tonix is extending the science behind TONMYA in Phase 2 clinical studies to evaluate its potential in major depressive disorder and acute stress disorder/acute stress reaction. Tonix is also advancing a pipeline of infectious disease programs, including monoclonal antibody, Phase 2 ready TNX-4800 (anti-OspA mAb) for Lyme disease prevention in the U.S. and TNX-801 (horsepox, live virus vaccine), a vaccine in development for the prevention of mpox and smallpox. Within immunology, Tonix is developing TNX-1500 (anti-CD40L mAb), a third-generation CD40 ligand inhibitor for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection. Finally, the Company’s rare disease portfolio includes TNX-2900, which is Phase 2 ready for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. To learn more, visit www.tonixpharma.com.

*Tonix’s product development candidates, including TNX-102 SL for new, unapproved indications, are investigational new drugs or biologics. Their efficacy and safety have not been established and have not been approved for any indication.

Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra are registered trademarks of Tonix Medicines. TONMYA is a registered trademark of Tonix Pharma Limited. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the failure to successfully launch and commercialize TONMYA® and any of our approved products; risks related to the failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. All of Tonix’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

Contacts

Deborah Elson (Investors/Media)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

deborah.elson@tonixpharma.com

investor.relations@tonixpharma.com

Brian Korb (Investors)

astr partners

(917) 653-5122

brian.korb@astrpartners.com

Andrea Cohen (Media)

Sam Brown Inc.

(917) 209-7163

andreacohen@sambrown.com