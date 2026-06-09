TOMI Environmental Targets Drone-Enabled SteraMist® Technology for High-Growth AI, Autonomous Robotics and Biosecurity Markets

New Drone, Robotics and AI-Enabled Deployment Initiatives Could Expand SteraMist Applications Across Robo-Taxis, Critical Infrastructure, Agriculture, Transportation and Public Health as Ebola, Hantavirus, Norovirus and Other Emerging Pathogens Drive Demand for Automated Biosecurity Solutions

FREDERICK, Md., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today highlighted the growing opportunity for drone-enabled, robotic and AI-powered deployment of its SteraMist® technology platform as industries worldwide increasingly seek automated solutions for pathogen control, infection prevention and biosecurity.

The initiative reflects TOMI's broader vision of combining advanced disinfection technology with artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, robotics and next-generation deployment platforms capable of delivering biosecurity solutions at unprecedented scale.

As concerns grow over emerging infectious disease threats—including Ebola virus outbreaks, rising norovirus cases, hantavirus infections and other highly transmissible pathogens—governments, healthcare providers, transportation operators, agricultural producers and critical infrastructure owners are seeking faster, smarter and more scalable methods to protect people, facilities and supply chains.

The Convergence of AI, Robotics, Drones and Biosecurity

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the operating system behind the next generation of autonomous technologies. From self-driving vehicles and robotic warehouses to drone fleets and smart infrastructure, AI is increasingly being used to automate complex tasks, improve operational efficiency and enhance real-time decision making.

TOMI believes the future of pathogen control may increasingly leverage AI-powered autonomous systems capable of identifying contamination risks, coordinating robotic deployment platforms and executing disinfection protocols with minimal human intervention.

As artificial intelligence continues to drive adoption of robotics, drones and autonomous infrastructure, TOMI believes automated biosecurity solutions may become an increasingly important component of the AI-powered economy.

"The future of disinfection is increasingly autonomous," said Dr. Halden Shane CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. "As AI, drones, robotics and autonomous systems become integrated into everyday operations, automated pathogen-control solutions may become an essential component of public health, transportation, food safety and critical infrastructure protection."

Drone-Based Deployment Could Unlock New Markets

The rapid adoption of drone technology is transforming industries ranging from agriculture and logistics to infrastructure inspection, emergency response, defense and environmental monitoring.

TOMI believes drone-enabled deployment of SteraMist® technology could create significant opportunities across large-scale environments where traditional manual disinfection methods may be costly, time-consuming or difficult to deploy.

Potential future applications include:

Agricultural and food safety operations

Fruit and vegetable production facilities

Airports and transportation hubs

Ports and shipping terminals

Warehouses and logistics centers

Public venues and stadiums

Utility and water infrastructure

Emergency outbreak response operations

Military and government facilities

Disaster recovery environments

Remote and hard-to-access locations





By leveraging drones as deployment platforms, organizations may be able to respond more rapidly to contamination events while reducing labor requirements and improving operational efficiency.

AI-Powered Robo-Taxi Networks Create a New Biosecurity Challenge

Many of the world's leading autonomous vehicle platforms rely on artificial intelligence to manage navigation, safety and fleet operations.

As Robo-taxi fleets scale from thousands to potentially millions of rides per day, operators may require automated systems capable of rapidly disinfecting vehicles while minimizing downtime.

Unlike traditional vehicles, Robo-taxis may transport dozens of passengers daily without a human operator present to inspect or sanitize interiors between rides.

TOMI believes AI-driven transportation networks may ultimately require equally automated biosecurity infrastructure, creating a potential role for robotic and autonomous deployment of SteraMist® technology.

Industry analysts project that autonomous transportation and robo-taxi networks could become one of the largest emerging technology markets of the coming decade, creating significant demand for scalable cleaning and disinfection solutions.

Robotics and AI Driving the Next Generation of Infection Control

The convergence of robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems is transforming how organizations approach operational efficiency, risk management and public health preparedness.

TOMI believes robotic deployment of SteraMist® technology may eventually support automated decontamination processes across hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, research laboratories, transportation systems, food production facilities and critical infrastructure assets.

These automated systems could allow organizations to perform disinfection more frequently, more consistently and across larger areas than traditional manual approaches.

Future AI-enabled systems may also be capable of monitoring environmental conditions, identifying high-risk contamination zones and automatically coordinating disinfection activities.

Growing Global Focus on Biosecurity

Recent outbreaks and public health concerns have highlighted the importance of preparedness and rapid response capabilities.

Health authorities worldwide continue to monitor Ebola outbreaks, rising norovirus activity, hantavirus infections and other emerging biological threats that have the potential to disrupt healthcare systems, transportation networks, supply chains and economic activity.

At the same time, governments and private-sector organizations are placing greater emphasis on biosecurity, infection prevention and infrastructure resilience.

TOMI believes this growing focus on pathogen control is creating long-term demand for scalable disinfection technologies capable of addressing contamination challenges across a broad range of industries.

Positioned at the Intersection of Multiple High-Growth Markets

TOMI's strategy places the Company at the intersection of several major global growth trends, including:

Artificial Intelligence

Autonomous Systems

Drones

Robotics

Smart Infrastructure

Public Health

Biosecurity

Transportation Technology

Food Safety

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Smart Cities

Industrial Automation

Dr. Halden Shane CEO of TOMI believes “the convergence of artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, autonomous transportation and biosecurity represents one of the most significant emerging opportunities in the global infection-prevention industry. The technology foundation is already in place. What is changing is the scale of the opportunity. The convergence of AI, robotics, autonomous transportation, drones and biosecurity has the potential to unlock markets that are many times larger than those traditionally served by disinfection providers. We believe these emerging platforms could create a substantial long-term growth opportunity for TOMI."

As AI continues transforming transportation, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing and critical infrastructure, TOMI believes demand for automated pathogen-control solutions may become an increasingly important component of the next generation of intelligent infrastructure.

For more information about SteraMist and TOMI Environmental Solutions, visit SteraMist.com.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services to serve the robotic and AI sector. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com