Seasoned life sciences executive joins in key leadership role to support next phase of growth

BEVERLY, Mass., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobin Scientific, a leading provider of cGMP storage, biorepository services, and specialized logistics for the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Dr. Graham Long as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Long will help shape the company's commercial strategy and expansion plans following Tobin Scientific's recent $65 million funding round. His deep experience in cold chain, biorepository, and research from both academic and commercial perspectives aligns with Tobin Scientific's commitment to broadening its geographic and operational reach.

Tobin Scientific Hires Graham Long as Chief Commercial Officer

Long brings over two decades of commercial and scientific leadership to Tobin Scientific, having successfully driven commercial growth for small- to large-sized life sciences companies in the United States and internationally. Most recently, he served as Principal Partner at BioKresko, where he provided strategic consulting and business development services to life sciences organizations. Prior to that, Long was Vice President of Client Solutions at SmartLabs where he led a large commercial team, driving triple-digit revenue growth and securing major contracts with leading pharmaceutical companies.

Long earned a Ph.D. in Clinical Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Cambridge and a B.Sc. in Applied Biochemistry from Brunel University of London. His background spans academic, operational, and commercial domains, with global experience across Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

"Graham is a rare hybrid of science and strategy," shared Brian Tobin, CEO of Tobin Scientific. "His deep roots in the lab and understanding of the biopharma sector, coupled with his sharp commercial instincts, are exactly what we need as we accelerate growth into new markets and expand our offerings."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Long will oversee all commercial operations, including sales strategy, client partnerships, and business development in core areas such as laboratory logistics, cold chain transport, and GxP storage. He will be pivotal in driving the next phase of growth for Tobin Scientific through his deep understanding of the underpinnings of the pharmaceutical supply chain and his strong connections across the industry.

"Joining Tobin Scientific right now just makes sense," said Long. "There's real energy behind the team, big ambitions, and a clear path for growth. I'm excited to help scale our presence in biorepository, storage, and biopharma logistics, both organically and through smart acquisitions across the Northeast and beyond."

About Tobin Scientific



Tobin Scientific is a trusted leader in biopharma cold chain, ambient storage, and transport & logistics services. With a national footprint and decades of experience, Tobin Scientific offers a wide range of services, including laboratory relocation, cold chain transport, and cGMP warehousing. Tobin owns and operates multiple warehouses with over 300K square feet of ambient, cGMP storage, and biorepository storage as well as operating over 50 trucks and transportation vehicles including the patented cold chain transport vehicles for transport or mobile storage. The company is dedicated to ensuring the safe and reliable transport and storage of temperature-sensitive products. Visit TobinScientific.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tobin-scientific-hires-graham-long-as-chief-commercial-officer-302490911.html

SOURCE Tobin Scientific