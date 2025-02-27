SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

TIXiMED Inc. Announces Successful Dosing of First Cohort in the Phase 1 Clinical Trial of TIX100, its Investigational Disease-Modifying Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes

February 27, 2025 | 
1 min read
  • No drug-associated adverse effects were reported
  • Oral drug was well tolerated and no clinically significant findings or safety concerns were noted
  • Escalation to the second dose cohort of this single ascending dose study continues per protocol

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TIXiMED Inc. (www.tiximed.com), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based on the breakthrough discovery that TXNIP plays an important role in the development and progression of diabetes, today announced successful dosing of the first dose cohort in the Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose (SAD) trial of TIX100, its investigational novel oral therapy targeting beta cell health and islet cell function. Additionally, based on the safety review meeting, it was recommended that the randomized, placebo-controlled quadruple-blind clinical trial continue with no modifications and the next cohort escalate to the pre-specified dose level.

We are pleased to achieve this significant milestone in the development of TIX100 with this first-in-human trial,” said Dr. Anath Shalev, TIXiMED Founder and Chief Scientific Officer. “We look forward to evaluating the findings of the next, higher dose cohorts in the coming months and to a successful completion of the SAD trial later this year,” Dr. Shalev added.

We have seen increasing recognition of the promise of TIX100 to one day improve the lives of people with type 1 diabetes,” said TIXiMED President and Board Chair Mike Goodrich. “This first-in-human trial is the cornerstone of the clinical work we’ve planned to advance this novel therapy. We are very thankful to our investors and partners, including The Helmsley Charitable Trust, who have made our progress possible,” Mr. Goodrich concluded.

About TIXiMED Inc.

TIXiMED is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing a first-of-its kind oral therapy for type 1 diabetes based on TXNIP inhibition. TIXiMED is the exclusive license holder for the patent surrounding TIX100, a novel, small molecule TXNIP inhibitor, and its derivatives, that has been shown to protect against models of type 1 and type 2 diabetes as well as metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease. Visit www.tiximed.com for more information.

Contacts

Emma Bolden
info@tiximed.com
+1.205.578.1005

Alabama Phase I
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Anatomical model of human ear with luminous sound wave on blue background. Auditory health.
Gene therapy
Regeneron’s Gene Therapy Restores Hearing in Patients with Rare Genetic Condition
February 24, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Ribonucleic acid strands consisting of nucleotides important for protein bio-synthesis - 3d illustration
Drug Development
RNA Editing Hits the Clinic, Fueling New Hope for Rare and Common Diseases
February 24, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Deviation from the plan, path or norms. Choosing an alternative way, changing the plans and flexibility.
Pipeline
Exelixis Looks to Next-Gen Cancer Drug as Cabometyx Underwhelms Again
February 19, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
Cancer
Arcus Challenges Merck in Kidney Cancer with Early Data
February 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac