Tivic CEO To Present at the Upcoming Emerging Growth’s April 2026 Virtual Conference

Presentation will Cover Recent Corporate Milestones Including Securing Agreement with NIAID

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:TIVC), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company, today announced that its newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Michael K Handley, will deliver a corporate update at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference taking place April 1-2, 2026.

During the virtual conference, Mr. Handley will highlight key milestones, including the company's recent agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, to sponsor and conduct a preclinical study evaluating Entolimod™ for gastrointestinal acute radiation syndrome (GI-ARS). If the data of this study demonstrates efficacy, then NIAID may support future studies for the GI-ARS condition using Entolimod.

WHO: Michael K Handley, Chief Executive Officer

WHERE: April 1, 2026

WHEN: 2:55-3:05 PM Eastern Time

Attendees are encouraged to attend and/or listen to the presentation. Please register for the event at the below link.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1748971&tp_key=add80b0ab6&sti=tivc

If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on www.EmergingGrowth.com.

About the Emerging Growth

The Emerging Growth Virtual Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

About Tivic

Tivic Health is developing biologics that activate innate immune pathways for cytoprotection and modulate immune responses in conditions driven by radiation, disease, and immune dysregulation. The company's lead candidate, Entolimod™ for acute radiation syndrome (ARS), has been extensively studied having demonstrated survival benefits and improved tissue recovery in animal models under the FDA's Animal Rule.

Entolimod™ is a novel Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that activates NF-κB signaling pathways to protect cells from damage and stimulate immune responses. Entolimod™ for ARS has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Tivic is also advancing Entolasta™, a next-generation TLR5 agonist designed for potential broader therapeutic applications, including oncology supportive care. Tivic's clinical pipeline includes potential treatments for neutropenia, which is most commonly caused by chemotherapy, and a state of T-cell dysfunction known as lymphocyte exhaustion.

Tivic's wholly owned subsidiary, Velocity Bioworks, is a full-service contract development manufacturing organization, (CDMO) offering biomanufacturing services to third-party biotech companies. Tivic also leverages Velocity Bioworks' manufacturing capabilities to advance its own drug pipeline with the expected benefits of lower costs, accelerated manufacturing outcomes and supply chain security. For more information, visit https://ir.tivichealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim, "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate, including as a result of the company's interactions with and guidance from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; the continued interest of BARDA and other U.S. government agencies in Entolimod; the ability of the company to achieve the expected benefits from the acquisition of development and manufacturing assets within expected time frames or at all; changes to the company's relationship with its partners; expectations regarding the potential benefits of the leadership transition; failure to obtain FDA or similar clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA or similar regulations, including related to the Animal Rule; the company's future development of Entolimod or Entolasta; changes to the company's business strategy; timing and success of pre-clinical and clinical trials and study results; regulatory requirements and pathways for approval; the company's ability to successfully commercialize its product candidates in the future; changes in the markets and industries in which the company does business; consummation of any strategic transactions; the company's need for, and ability to secure when needed, additional working capital; the company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tariffs, inflation, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to the company, and other important factors, see Tivic Health's filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025, under the heading "Risk Factors", as well as the company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Hanover International, Inc.

ir@tivichealth.com

Media Contact

DJ Freyman

DJ@FastrackPR.com

SOURCE: Tivic Health Systems

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