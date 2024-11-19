Tissue Expanders Market Size Expected to Reach USD 1,309.69 Million by 2034

· Rise of Minimally Invasive Procedures:

As the demand for minimally invasive surgical options increases, tissue expanders are being increasingly integrated into less invasive procedures. Advances in surgical techniques allow for smaller incisions and quicker recovery times, making breast reconstruction using tissue expanders more attractive to patients.

Tissue Expanders Market Report Coverage

Mentor Worldwide LLC, PMT Corporation, AbbVie Inc., Sientra, Inc., Sebbin, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Material Co.,Ltd, KOKEN CO., LTD., GC Aesthetics, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, and Others.

By Shape, By Application, and By End-use, and By Region

Insights from Key Regions

U.S. Tissue Expanders Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2033

The U.S. tissue expanders market size is calculated at USD 221.23 million in 2023 and is estimated to be worth around USD 412.55 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2024 to 2033.

Established Healthcare Sector: North America to Sustain as a Leader

North America holds the largest market share in the tissue expanders market as the United States and Canada become the leading countries for the market’s expansion. The U.S. research and development sector is expected to experience new growth driven by increasing investments and technological integration. The sector is experiencing unprecedented excitement and transformative developments.

From state-of-the-art diagnostic devices to revolutionary therapeutic equipment, portable medical devices sector is not only meeting the evolving needs of healthcare but also shaping the future of medicine. Implant reconstruction using the two-stage saline tissue expanders-to-implant technique is the most commonly used breast reconstruction technique in the United States.

· In August 2023, Sientra's silicone breast implant is indicated for breast augmentation and breast reconstruction in women aged 22 years. In two-stage reconstruction, temporary breast tissue is used to create a new breast pocket that will hold the breast for a long time.

Digital Transformation and Evolving Techniques: Market to Expand in Asian Countries

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing tissue expanders market during the forecast period as healthcare providers in the region increasingly use technology, including AI and cloud technology, in their standards of care. Alongside, the medical technology industry has been greatly impacted by the rapid changes in economic society, economic crisis, and healthcare worker shortages. Additionally, the popularity of direct-to-implant implantation is increasing, and a 2-stage tissue expander (TE)-to-to-implant procedure remains, by far, the most common technique for reconstruction.

· In September 2024, a major advancement in breast cancer treatment, ACTREC (Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer) launched a new method for reconstructing the entire breast after mastectomy. This method is less painful and eliminates the risks associated with donor site complications found in traditional techniques. The results are comparable to reconstructive surgery of similar cost of reconstructive procedures.

Tissue Expanders Market Segmentation

· By Shape, the anatomical segment dominated in the tissue expanders market as it is used exclusively in breast reconstruction to create a ptotic expanded envelope mimicking the breast shape and proportions. Once the skin expansion envelope is exhausted, implants are placed in its place.

· By Application, the breast reconstruction segment dominated and sustained to be the fastest-growing tissue expanders market as tissue expanders are used after a mastectomy to increase the number of tissue doctors when reconstructing or implanting breasts. Breast implants play an important role in the reconstructive armamentarium but should be used in carefully selected patients.

· By end-user, the hospital segment dominated the tissue expanders healthcare provider inserts tissue expanders that help tighten and rejuvenate the skin. This procedure is very common in breast reconstructive surgery. However, surgeons can also use the expanders to increase tissue to repair skin damage elsewhere in the body. As the expanders fill, new skin grows and existing skin stretches.

Tissue Expanders Market Top Companies

· Mentor Worldwide LLC

· PMT Corporation

· AbbVie Inc.

· Sientra, Inc.

· Sebbin

· Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Material Co.,Ltd

· KOKEN CO., LTD.

· GC Aesthetics

· POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

What is Going Around the Globe?

· In January 2024, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a global medical company dedicated to improving the health and well-being of women primarily through breast augmentation and reconstruction, announced the first U.S. export of its MotivaFlora SmoothSilk Tissue Expanders was used for the first time in the United States at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston by Mark Clemens, MD MBA FACS, Professor of Plastic Surgery. The first surgery recently approved by the FDA is a major advancement in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

· In June 2024, Moon Surgical, a French-American pioneer in surgical innovation, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the commercial version of its unique Maestro Surgical System.

· In January 2024, Herons Therapeutics, Inc. a commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its supplemental New Drug Application for ZYNRELEF extended-release solution to expand the indication for soft tissue and orthopedic surgical procedures including foot and ankle, and other procedures in which direct exposure to articular cartilage is avoided.

· In February 2024, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a global joint preservation company, announced that it is focused on new products in the integrated and high-growth segments of joint preservation and restoration from its Regenerative Solutions, Sports Medicine, and Arthrosurface Joint Solutions businesses.

· In July 2024, Stryker's CEO approved robotics for possible soft-tissue surgical. Stryker reported another strong quarter of sales and raised its full-year guidance as it continued its aggressive merger and acquisition activity.

Segments Covered in the Report:

By Shape

· Anatomical

· Round

· Rectangular

· Crescent

· Others

By Application

· Breast Reconstruction

o Two-stage Breast Reconstruction

o Single-stage Breast Reconstruction

· Forehead Skin and Scalp Reconstruction

· Face and Neck Reconstruction

· Others

By End-use

· Hospitals

· Cosmetology Clinics

· Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

· North America

· Europe

· Asia-Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

