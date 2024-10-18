Skin Repair Market Size to Exceed USD 150.30 Bn by 2033

According to Precedence Research, the global skin repair market size was valued at US$ 80.99 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand around US$ 150.30 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.37% from 2024 to 2033.

The global skin repair market size is calculated at USD 84.96 billion in 2024. Skin repair market is growing due over the years, as the number of skin diseases has increased, and these have placed a heavy burden on healthcare services worldwide.

The skin repair market is growing rapidly due to skin diseases are common health problem it includes acne, alopecia, bacterial skin infections, decubitus ulcers, fungal skin diseases, pruritus, psoriasis, scabies, urticaria, viral skin diseases. Skin repair involves epidermal barrier repair and wound healing, which involve multiple cellular and molecular levels. Natural products with antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory and collagen-stimulating properties can support skin repair. Both in medicines and cosmetics a natural extract (C. asiatica) was used but to a greater extent in the latter, thus confirming the trend of natural cosmetics.

· In August 2023, Datasea Inc. announced that Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd. Has entered a sales performance and Equity Adjustment Agreement with a top-tier partner possessing industry product sales capabilities.

· In July 2023, Soteri Skin, a multi-faceted skin treatment that uses pH adjustment to provide long-lasting relief to patients with sensitive and chronic skin conditions, is pleased to announce its entry into India through an exclusive partnership with Clinicikally.

Key Takeaways

· North America has accounted highest revenue share of around 38.72% in 2023.

· By product type, the topical creams and ointments segment has accounted revenue share of 29.8% in 2023.

· By product form, the ointments segment has held revenue share of 29.42% in 2023.

· By application, the diabetic foot ulcers segment has generated revenue share of 23.77% in 2023.

· By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment has accounted revenue share of 32.2% in 2023.

· By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment has captured revenue share of 52.38% in 2023.

Top Growth Factors in the Skin Repair Market

· Infection prevention: The harmonious working of the skin and its cellular components to prevent infection and respond to physical and chemical challenges from the outside world has led to the development of skin repair market.

· Patient safety: Skin repair therapy protects patients from harmful substances and diseases, prevents dehydration and regulates the temperature in the hospital patients, leading to the development of the skin repair market.

· Tissue regeneration: Tissue regeneration improves the skin repair through re-epidermalization, epidermal-stromal cell interaction, angiogenesis and inhibition of hypertrophic scars and keloids, resulting in improved skin repair market.

North America has dominated the skin repair market

North America has its largest market share in the skin repair market as consumers prioritizing for effective, affordable, and natural ingredients when choosing skincare products and cosmetics. They are also willing to try new products and new styles, providing a unique opportunity for brands and innovators. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of the beauty industry and are looking for products with eco-friendly packaging and organic ingredients in North America.

· In April 2022, Vaseline Launched See My Skin - the only information designed to diagnose skin conditions and connect patients with dermatologists who understand their skin's needs.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing in the skin repair market

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing in the skin repair market during the forecast period as Asian beauty companies are recovering from the pandemic and are trying to find new and convenient ways to connect with customers. Beauty influencers and DTC brands are both challenging and changing consumer preferences. China, South Korea and Japan together account for 35% of the global market, well above average. China emerged as a regional economic leader but has been in recession over the past 12 months. Customers are willing to pay more for proven results, quality and efficiency. Domestic companies in these four countries are placing greater emphasis science and technology to better compete with international brands.

· In April 2024, Syensqo announced the completion of its acquisition of JinYoung Bio, a South Korean brand specializing in beauty ingredients. This investment is a significant step in Syensqo's expansion into more natural, effective skincare products that contain active and beneficial ingredients.

The Growing Burden of Skin Diseases to Promote Growth

· Dermatosis is the fourth most common human disease, affecting approximately one-third of the world’s population. Although obvious, the burden of these conditions is often underestimated. This encompasses not only their high prevalence but also significant morbidity, including debilitating symptoms such as severe itching in cases like atopic dermatitis and urticaria, as well as disfigurement in conditions like leprosy.

· In addition, the prevalence of skin cancer is causing financial difficulties in the treatment process due to the increasing cost of treatment. Together, these factors are leading to the growth of the skin repair market due to the increasing demand for new treatments and preventive measures to meet the diverse needs of the affected people.

Report Coverage Details Skin Repair Market Size in 2023 USD 80.99 Billion Skin Repair Market Size in 2030 USD 122.04 Billion Skin Repair Market CAGR 6.37% Skin Repair Market Top Companies Solta Medical, Lumenis, Cynosure, Strata Skin Sciences, Syneron Candela, Lutronic, Cutera, Lynton, Sciton, NeoAsia, Venus Concept, and Otherss Market Segmentation Product Type, Product Form, Application, Distribution Channel, End User, Region

Advancements in 3D Bioprinting Technology to Open Doors

The emergence of professional, versatile, and novel 3D bioprinting technology presents a significant opportunity for skin repair market. This cutting-edge platform has the capacity to create multilayered composites essential for advancing skin engineering, wound healing, and disease modeling. A variety of bioprinting techniques, including solvent-based, extrusion-based, digital light processing, in situ, and cell spheroid bioprinting, are advancing the ability to create skin tissue designs. As the demand for effective skin care solutions continues to grow, the use of advances in bioprinting can drive growth and innovation in the skin repair market, ultimately improving people’s lives and expanding the market.

Advanced Bioprinting Solutions in the Industry:

Inkjet bioprinting Laser-assisted bioprinting Electrohydrodynamic jet printing Extrusion-based bioprinting Digital light processing bioprinting

The Impact of Adverse Drug Reactions

· The growth of the skin repair market is limited by the risk of serious illness and potential death associated with certain drug therapies. Patients may experience severe allergic reactions accompanied by symptoms such as rashes, itching, hives, and severe skin rashes such as redness, swelling, blisters, or peeling.

· In addition, other concerns such as respiratory problems such as asthma and shortness of breath, bad breath, and swelling of the face or throat also pose a serious risk. The occurrence of abnormal bleeding and fever complicates treatment and causes patients and doctors to be reluctant to use certain products.

Recent Breakthrough in the Skin Repair Market

Partnership of Rubedo Life Sciences and Beiersdorf AG in Skin Repair Market

Company Name Rubedo Life Sciences and Beiersdorf AG Headquarter United States Recent Development In April 2024, Rubedo Life Sciences, a biotechnology company specializing in cellular senescence and anti-aging research, announced a multi-year collaboration with German multinational beauty company Beiersdorf AG to develop novel skincare products that address the effects of cellular aging.

The Acquisition of Mölnlycke Health Care and GmbH in the Skin Repair Market

Company Name Mölnlycke Health Care and GmbH Headquarter United States Recent Development In October 2024, Mölnlycke Health Care, an international healthcare company specializing in wound care and wound management, announced the completion of the acquisition of P.G.F. Business Solutions GmbH, the Austrian manufacturer of Granudacyn wound care and moisturizing solutions.

By Product Type

The topical creams and ointments segment dominated the skin repair market with the largest share because they are often preferred by people with dry skin and are beneficial for all skin types during the dry season. Ointments are the thickest moisturizing options.

The wound care products segment acted as the second largest segment in the skin repair market because they add moisture to the wound, reduce scarring, promote wound healing, and prevent drying during dressing changes.

By Application

The diabetic foot ulcers segment is the fastest growing skin repair market during the forecast period because skin care products significantly reduced mean ulcer area, shorten wound closure times, and increase the percentage of patients reporting 100% wound closure.

In July 2023, Fish skin from Coloplast is effective in treating diabetic foot ulcers. Fish-skin grafts outperform the standard of care in closing types of diabetic foot ulcers, according to a clinical study conducted by its designer Kerecis.

By Distribution Channel

The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the skin repair market with the largest market share as hospital pharmacists can provide information about side effects and check if the medicine is compatible with the existing medication.

The retail pharmacies segment held the second largest share in skin repair market with share as it plays an important role in the healthcare sector by offering convenient medicines, a variety of products and useful additional services.

Recent News in the Skin Repair Market

· In March 2024, UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, announced the first published four-year efficacy and safety data of BIMZELX (bimekizumab-bak-bakx) for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

· In May 2024, Sapphire Beauty & Wellness (SB&W), a company dedicated to providing quality beauty and wellness products to the Philippine market, recently launched two Korean skincare products, Désembre and Dermagarden, at the Hilton Grand Ballroom in Newport City.

· In December 2022, Beiersdorf AG announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Belgium-based S-Biomedic NV, a life sciences company and leader in skin microbiome research.

· In January 2022, L’Oréal, a global leader in beauty, and Verily, Alphabet’s precision health business, announced that they have partnered on an exclusive beauty collaboration to promote healthy skin. In a first for the beauty industry, the collaboration will involve two projects that aim to better understand and characterize the aging process of skin and hair, and to showcase L’Oréal’s precision beauty technology and manufacturing.

Key Players of the Skin Repair Market

· Solta Medical

· Lumenis

· Cynosure

· Strata Skin Sciences

· Syneron Candela

· Lutronic

· Cutera

· Lynton

· Sciton

· NeoAsia

· Venus Concept

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Topical Creams and Ointments



Moisturizers and Lotions



Serums and Elixirs



Wound Care Products



Skin Repair Devices

By Product Form

Creams



Ointments



Gels



Pads and Dressings



Other Forms

By Application

Burns



Diabetic Foot Ulcers



Surgical Wounds



Traumatic Wounds



Pressure Sores



Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies



Online Retail



Hospital Pharmacies



Specialty Stores



Others

By End-user

Hospitals and Clinics



Home Care Settings



Skincare and Aesthetic Centers



Others

