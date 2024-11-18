Bispecific Antibodies Market Size Projected to Reach USD 484.88 Bn by 2034

The global bispecific antibodies market size was valued at USD 12.47 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 484.88 billion by 2034, Marking a substantial CAGR of 44.2% over the forecast period 2024 to 2034.
Bispecific Antibodies Market: An Overview and Industry Potential
The bispecific antibodies market continues to grow due to the use of BsAbs in diagnostics. In general, bsAb is designed to bind a specific antigen and a detection moiety (e.g., horseradish peroxidase). Therefore, the bsAb can act as a cross-linker that binds both the antigen and the reporter molecules.
The success of bispecific antibodies has attracted the interest of pharmaceutical companies, and different companies have developed new models. Recent studies have reported the effectiveness of a new bispecific antibody, BiS4αPa, in treating P. aeruginosa. Bispecific antibodies are designed to bind simultaneously to two different epitopes or antigens. This dual effect enables bispecific antibiotics to bind to two antigens on the same cell, increasing target specificity.
· For Instance: In August 2024, Merck agreed to terms to acquire CN201, a novel bispecific antibody being developed by Curon Biopharmaceutical to treat B-cell diseases. According to Merck, the distributor will acquire all rights, and Curon will receive an upfront payment of $700 million.
Bispecific Antibodies Market Highlights:
· North America dominated the market with the largest market share of 88% in 2023.
· Europe is projected to grow at a double digit CAGR of 46.5% between 2024 and 2034.
· By indication, the cancer segment accounted for the biggest market share in of 68% 2023.
· By indication, the inflammatory and autoimmune disorders segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth at a significant CAGR during the projected period.
· By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment contributed the highest market share of 43.5% in 2023.
· By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 37.5% over the projected period.
Major Trends in Bispecific Antibodies Market:
· Cancer Treatment: Bispecific antibodies (bsAb) provide new cancer treatments by targeting different antigens through different mechanisms of action, leading to the growth of the bispecific antibodies market.
· Drug Delivery: The ability of bispecific antibodies to target two targets broadens their applications to a variety of therapies, improving treatment and patient outcomes, and leading to the growth of the bispecific antibody market.
· Diseases Diagnosis: Immunoassays based on bispecific antibodies have been used in patients with infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, hepatitis B, E. coli, Bordetella pertussis, and SARS, leading to the growth of the bispecific antibodies market.
Bispecific Antibodies Market Report Coverage
Get Insightful Data on Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top
Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) Bispecific Antibodies Market
Segmentation: By Indication,
the cancer segment held the highest market share as
recent advances in cancer treatment using bispecific antibodies have
revolutionized the treatment strategies for cellular malignancies, encouraging
the exploration of different
types of vaccines. By distribution
channel, the hospital pharmacies segment has
held the largest market share as hospital pharmacies have specialized skills
and knowledge that can support the development of prescription drugs and play a
key role in the reporting process such as providing appropriate feedback to
practitioners. Bispecific Antibodies Market Top Compan ·
Adimab, Innovent Biologics, Inc (U.S.) ·
Affimed GmbH (China) ·
Amgen Inc (Germany) ·
AstraZeneca (U.K.) ·
Xencor (U.S.) ·
Sanofi (France) ·
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) ·
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (U.S.) ·
Eli Lilly (U.S.) ·
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc (U.S.) ·
Mereo BioPharma Group plc (U.K) ·
Sobi, TG Therapeutics Inc (Swden) ·
Merus (Netherlands) ·
MacroGenics, Inc (U.S.) ·
Genmab A/S (Denmark) ·
Emergent BioSolutions Inc (U.S.) ·
Alteogen (South Korea) ·
Astellas Pharma Inc (Japan) ·
Novartis AG (Switzerland) ·
CELGENE CORPORATION (U.S.) What is Going Around the Globe? ·
In September 2024, Canopy, the first oncology Continuous Care Platform for oncology,
announced platform-wide support for bispecific antibodies. This support
includes teletherapy care for CRS and ICAN, intelligent triage algorithms, and
decision support methods. ·
In February 2023, Pfizer announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
has granted the company a critical review biologics License Application (BLA)
for elranatamab, an investigational B cell maturation antigen (BCMA)
CD3-targeting bispecific antibody (BsAb) for the treatment of patients with
relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). The research report categorizes the bispecific
antibodies market into the following segments and subsegments: By Indication By Distribution Channel By Geography Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering
to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals.
Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with
market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various
undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over
the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen
technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace &
individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North
America, Europe, or Asia Pacific. Browse More Press Releases: ·
DNA Forensics Market Size
to Surpass USD 5.52 billion by 2033 ·
Cosmetovigilance Market
Size Expected to Reach USD 17.60 Bn by 2033 ·
Acute Lymphocytic
Leukemia Therapeutics Market Size to Surpass USD 9.17 Bn by 2033 ·
Influenza Vaccine Market
Size to Surpass USD 18.02 Billion by 2034 ·
Inhalable Drugs Market
Size to Worth Around USD 65.51 Bn by 2034
Bispecific Antibodies Market Regional Outlook
U.S. Bispecific Antibodies Market Size and Forecast 2024 to 2034
The U.S. bispecific antibodies market size is calculated at USD 7.71 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 305.67 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 44.5% from 2024 to 2034.
North America’s Sustained Dominance in Bispecific Antibodies Market
North America has emerged as a major region in the bispecific antibodies market, with the largest share of advanced biotechnology and biomanufacturing to develop innovative solutions in the areas of health, climate change, energy, food security, agriculture, supply chain resilience, and national and commercial security. Biotechnology is using the power of biology to create new services and products, provide growth opportunities in the US economy and employment, and improve the quality of life and the environment.
The top biotech companies in the region represent a wide range of expertise from genomics to pharmaceuticals, clinical trials, therapeutics, clinical data, and more, which is driving the growth of the bispecific antibodies market.
· In April 2023, The U.S. government announced that it is improving and enhancing the compilation of government designed to "advance biotechnology and biomanufacturing innovations to achieve a sustainable, safe, and secure U.S. bioeconomy" and to identify and evaluate the economic benefits of the U.S. bioeconomy.
Advancements in Biotech and Research Institutions: Europe to Experience a Major Growth
Europe region is expected to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period as the new biotech consumer is focused on several trends such as pharmaceuticals & process services, medical & personal care, contract research organization (CRO), and contract management organization (CMO). Europe is home to world-class research institutions, medical centers, and hospitals that provide a solid foundation for the discovery and development of new research and treatments. Europe’s strength as a global force in research and advertising has yet to translate into new patented drugs, which is driving the growth of the bispecific antibodies market.
· In October 2023, EpimAb Biotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of multispecific antibodies, and Almirall, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology, announced a license agreement on the development of bispecific antibodies for up to three undisclosed target pairs.
Click to Browse Detailed Biotechnology Industry and Get Insightful Data on Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More)
Bispecific Antibodies Market Segmentation:
By Indication, the cancer segment held the highest market share as recent advances in cancer treatment using bispecific antibodies have revolutionized the treatment strategies for cellular malignancies, encouraging the exploration of different types of vaccines.
By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment has held the largest market share as hospital pharmacies have specialized skills and knowledge that can support the development of prescription drugs and play a key role in the reporting process such as providing appropriate feedback to practitioners.
Bispecific Antibodies Market Top Compan
· Adimab, Innovent Biologics, Inc (U.S.)
· Affimed GmbH (China)
· Amgen Inc (Germany)
· AstraZeneca (U.K.)
· Xencor (U.S.)
· Sanofi (France)
· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
· Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (U.S.)
· Eli Lilly (U.S.)
· Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc (U.S.)
· Mereo BioPharma Group plc (U.K)
· Sobi, TG Therapeutics Inc (Swden)
· Merus (Netherlands)
· MacroGenics, Inc (U.S.)
· Genmab A/S (Denmark)
· Emergent BioSolutions Inc (U.S.)
· Alteogen (South Korea)
· Astellas Pharma Inc (Japan)
· Novartis AG (Switzerland)
· CELGENE CORPORATION (U.S.)
What is Going Around the Globe?
· In September 2024, Canopy, the first oncology Continuous Care Platform for oncology, announced platform-wide support for bispecific antibodies. This support includes teletherapy care for CRS and ICAN, intelligent triage algorithms, and decision support methods.
· In February 2023, Pfizer announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the company a critical review biologics License Application (BLA) for elranatamab, an investigational B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) CD3-targeting bispecific antibody (BsAb) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).
The research report categorizes the bispecific antibodies market into the following segments and subsegments:
By Indication
By Distribution Channel
By Geography
