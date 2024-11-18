Bispecific Antibodies Market Size Projected to Reach USD 484.88 Bn by 2034

The global bispecific antibodies market size was valued at USD 12.47 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 484.88 billion by 2034, Marking a substantial CAGR of 44.2% over the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Bispecific Antibodies Market: An Overview and Industry Potential

The bispecific antibodies market continues to grow due to the use of BsAbs in diagnostics. In general, bsAb is designed to bind a specific antigen and a detection moiety (e.g., horseradish peroxidase). Therefore, the bsAb can act as a cross-linker that binds both the antigen and the reporter molecules.

The success of bispecific antibodies has attracted the interest of pharmaceutical companies, and different companies have developed new models. Recent studies have reported the effectiveness of a new bispecific antibody, BiS4αPa, in treating P. aeruginosa. Bispecific antibodies are designed to bind simultaneously to two different epitopes or antigens. This dual effect enables bispecific antibiotics to bind to two antigens on the same cell, increasing target specificity.

· For Instance: In August 2024, Merck agreed to terms to acquire CN201, a novel bispecific antibody being developed by Curon Biopharmaceutical to treat B-cell diseases. According to Merck, the distributor will acquire all rights, and Curon will receive an upfront payment of $700 million.

Bispecific Antibodies Market Highlights:

· North America dominated the market with the largest market share of 88% in 2023.

· Europe is projected to grow at a double digit CAGR of 46.5% between 2024 and 2034.

· By indication, the cancer segment accounted for the biggest market share in of 68% 2023.

· By indication, the inflammatory and autoimmune disorders segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth at a significant CAGR during the projected period.

· By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment contributed the highest market share of 43.5% in 2023.

· By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 37.5% over the projected period.

Major Trends in Bispecific Antibodies Market:

· Cancer Treatment: Bispecific antibodies (bsAb) provide new cancer treatments by targeting different antigens through different mechanisms of action, leading to the growth of the bispecific antibodies market.

· Drug Delivery: The ability of bispecific antibodies to target two targets broadens their applications to a variety of therapies, improving treatment and patient outcomes, and leading to the growth of the bispecific antibody market.

· Diseases Diagnosis: Immunoassays based on bispecific antibodies have been used in patients with infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, hepatitis B, E. coli, Bordetella pertussis, and SARS, leading to the growth of the bispecific antibodies market.

Bispecific Antibodies Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 12.47 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 17.99 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2034 44.2% U.S. Market Size in 2023 USD 5.34 Billion U.S. Market Size by 2034 USD 305.67 Billion Leading Region North America Fastest Growing Region 46.5% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Segments Covered By Indication and By Distribution Channel and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa