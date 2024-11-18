Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market Size to Hit USD 7.07 Bn by 2033

Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market Report Coverage

Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market Regional Outlook:

U.S. Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2033

The U.S. atopic dermatitis clinical trials market size is calculated at USD 710 million in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 1,830 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.20% from 2024 to 2033.



North America’s Sustained Dominance in Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market: What till 2040?

North America is advancing with research organizations including the National Eczema Association which has provided several research grants and awards to emerging clinical research investigators, and early-career scientists. Several research institutes also use placebo for clinical studies and provide medical care during the studies. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America made a partnership with the National Eczema Association and worked along with Sanofi Genzyme and Regeneron to conduct a clinical research study on atopic dermatitis.

North America is home for clinicals trials, the range of boost in such researches and studies for drug discovery is seen to supplement the market’s growth. Sanofi conducted clinical trials to study the effectiveness and safety of an investigational medication named Amlitelimab in reducing itching, sleeplessness, and skin pain due to atopic dermatitis.

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology provided guidelines and evidence-based recommendations about the management of atopic dermatitis in children, infants, and adults. It also provides information about good practice management before starting new therapies on patients. By 2040, the expansion of the atopic dermatitis clinical trials market will reach a recommendable stage due to the innovations of new treatments and medications by industry experts.

China’s Technology and Japan’s Innovation: Country-Level Analysis of Asia’s Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Industry

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the atopic dermatitis clinical trials market due to new product developments and product approvals across all countries of this region. In September 2024, Dupixent received approval in China and in more than 60 countries to treat patients with atopic dermatitis and other health conditions. Dupixent was invented by using Regeneron’s proprietary VelocImmune® technology and it is effective to treat moderate to severe AD in adults and children.

Japan is also leading in the market by expanding partnerships and receiving new product approvals. In March 2024, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. in Japan announced that its out-license partner, Maruho Co. Ltd. received approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare for the anti-IL-31 receptor A humanized monoclonal antibody or nemolizumab for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market Segmentation:

By Molecule Type

The large molecules segment held a significant market share in 2023 and led the atopic dermatitis clinical trials market. These large molecules include biological drugs and monoclonal antibodies designed to assist in the study of immunological pathways. There is increased research in biotechnology and immunology sectors which utilize large molecules due to their potency, fewer side effects, and tremendous treatment options. However, the small molecules segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to their properties related to oral or topical medication administration.

By Study Design

The interventional trials segment held the dominating market share in 2023 due to the emergence of new testing methods and new therapies or treatments to assess the safety and efficacy of newly invented drugs. These trials are conducted to compare the effectiveness of experimental treatments against a control group receiving standard medical care or placebo. The innovative interventions like biologics, novel drug delivery systems, and targeted therapies are growing significantly. Moreover, the observational trials segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years which involves patient monitoring without intervening in their treatment.

By Phase

The phase II segment or phase II clinical trials segment held the largest market share in 2023 which involves testing the safety and effectiveness of newly invented treatments or medications in a large number of patient population. They also study mechanisms of action including biologics and targeted therapies and evaluate combination therapies to assess the long-term safety and efficacy results. Besides this, the phase III clinical trials segment is anticipated to expand remarkably because they are large-scale studies that evaluate the clinical benefits of novel medical treatments and drug formulations.

Competitive Landscape and Major Breakthroughs in the Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market

The atopic dermatitis clinical trials market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2023 and 2024 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape. Major players such as Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis International AG, etc. maintain a dominant position in the atopic dermatitis clinical trials market. These companies are leveraging their vast resources and expertise to drive innovation and expand their clinical research capabilities.

Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market Top Companies

· Pfizer Inc.

· Sanofi SA

· Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

· AbbVie Inc.

· Novartis International AG

· Eli Lilly and Company

· GlaxoSmithKline plc

· Johnson & Johnson

· Leo Pharma A/S

· Dermira, Inc. (acquired by Eli Lilly and Company)

· Galderma S.A.

· AnaptysBio, Inc.

· Dermavant Sciences, Inc.

· LEO Pharma A/S

· Amgen Inc.

In May 2024, Johnson and Johnson announced an acquisition with Proteologix Inc. to expand its atopic dermatitis treatment portfolio and J&J also acquired biospecific antibody programs through this collaboration. In February 2024, Almirall, a global pharmaceutical company announced a research partnership with the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) which is an international biomedical research institute in Barcelona. This partnership aims to recognize new therapeutic strategies to treat atopic dermatitis for novel drug discovery projects.

