Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market Size to Hit USD 7.07 Bn by 2033

The global atopic dermatitis clinical trials market size is calculated at USD 2.73 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit around USD 7.07 billion by 2033, representing a healthy CAGR of 11.14% from 2024 to 2033.
Market Overview and Industry Potential
The atopic dermatitis clinical trials market is experiencing rapid growth due to technological advancements, collaborations between pharmaceutical and dermatological companies, and accelerated product development for treating atopic dermatitis conditions. Atopic dermatitis or eczema is the most common chronic inflammatory skin disease which occurs in 10 to 30% of children and 2 to 10% of adults in the U.S. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) provides funding for personalized research to identify the genetic determinants of eczema and innovate new approaches to prevent and treat this disease. Biocytogen, QIMA Ltd, Novotech, and Charles River Laboratories are some of the emerging industrial market players.
However, in June 2024, NIAID scientists introduced a Roseomonas mucosa-based novel probiotic for eczema after 7 years of scientific research and discovery in NIAID’s Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology (LCIM). Pfizer is also working with doctors and scientists to conduct eczema clinical trials to reveal the safety, potency, and efficacy of its two medicines in reducing signs and symptoms of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) is also contributing to conducting clinical trials to study the effectiveness of investigational new drugs, injections, and skin creams in treating eczema among adolescents, and adults who are facing sleep disturbance issues due to atopic dermatitis.
Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market Highlights
· North America dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% in 2023.
· Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2033.
· By molecule type, the large molecules segment accounted for the largest market share of 54% in 2023.
· By molecule type, the small molecules segment is anticipated to grow at a double digit CAGR of 12.5% between 2024 and 2033.
· By study design, the interventional trials segment contributed the highest market share of 72% in 2023.
· By study design, the observational trials segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.
· By phase, the phase II segment captured more than 48% of market share in 2023.
· By phase, the phase III segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.
Major Trends in Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market
·
Increased
Shift Towards Clinical Research: The sector of clinical research is being supported by
the rising focus over personalized
medicine, especially in countries with established healthcare sector.
Various Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies like Pfizer, Glenmark,
Syneos Health, etc. are working on atopic dermatitis. In January 2024, Pfizer
made a partnership with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to launch Abrocitinib in
India which is an oral advanced systemic treatment for adults suffering from
eczema.
·
Expansion
of Contract Research Organization (CRO): Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. offers
CRO services with remarkable experience and capabilities in dermatology industry through its PPD clinical
research business by considering challenges in dermatology drug development. This
company worked with more than 1,000 investigators around the world, conducted more
than 65 dermatology clinical trials, and enrolled above 7,400 patients.
·
New
Product Approvals and Continuous Research and Development: In September 2024, the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved a drug named Ebglyss with an active ingredient
called lebrikizumab-lbkz to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. In July
2024, the USFDA also approved Arcutis’ ZORYVE cream 0.15% for treating atopic
dermatitis in adults and children below 6 years of age.
Market Size in 2024 USD 2.73 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.04 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 7.07 Billion U.S. Market Size in 2023 USD 640 Million U.S. Market Size by 2033 USD 1,830 Million Leading Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered By Molecule Type, By Study Design, and By Phase and By Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Phase and By Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market Regional Outlook: U.S. Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market Size and Growth 2024 to
2033 The
U.S. atopic dermatitis clinical trials market size is calculated at USD 710
million in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 1,830 million by 2033,
growing at a CAGR of 11.20% from 2024 to 2033. North America is advancing with
research organizations including the National Eczema Association which has
provided several research grants and awards to emerging clinical research
investigators, and early-career scientists. Several research institutes also
use placebo for clinical studies and provide medical care during the studies. The
Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America made a partnership with the National
Eczema Association and worked along with Sanofi Genzyme and Regeneron to
conduct a clinical research study on atopic dermatitis. North America is home for clinicals trials, the range of boost in
such researches and studies for drug discovery is seen to supplement the
market’s growth. Sanofi conducted clinical trials to study the effectiveness
and safety of an investigational medication named Amlitelimab in reducing
itching, sleeplessness, and skin pain due to atopic dermatitis. The American Academy of Allergy,
Asthma, and Immunology provided guidelines and evidence-based recommendations
about the management of atopic dermatitis in children, infants, and adults. It
also provides information about good practice management before starting new
therapies on patients. By 2040, the expansion of the atopic dermatitis clinical
trials market will reach a recommendable stage due to the innovations of new
treatments and medications by industry experts. China’s Technology and Japan’s Innovation: Country-Level Analysis of Asia’s
Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Industry Asia Pacific is expected to be the
fastest-growing region in the atopic dermatitis clinical trials market due to
new product developments and product approvals across all countries of this
region. In September 2024, Dupixent received approval in China and in more than
60 countries to treat patients with atopic dermatitis and other health
conditions. Dupixent was invented by using Regeneron’s
proprietary VelocImmune® technology and it is effective to
treat moderate to severe AD in adults and children. Japan is also leading in the market
by expanding partnerships and receiving new product approvals. In March 2024,
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. in Japan announced that its out-license partner,
Maruho Co. Ltd. received approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour, and
Welfare for the anti-IL-31 receptor A humanized monoclonal antibody or
More) Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market Segmentation: By Molecule Type The large molecules segment held a
significant market share in 2023 and led the atopic dermatitis clinical trials
market. These large molecules include biological drugs and monoclonal antibodies designed to assist in the
study of immunological pathways. There is increased research in biotechnology
and immunology sectors which utilize large molecules due to their potency,
fewer side effects, and tremendous treatment options. However, the small
molecules segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to
their properties related to oral or topical medication administration. By Study Design The interventional trials segment
held the dominating market share in 2023 due to the emergence of new testing
methods and new therapies or treatments to assess the safety and efficacy of
newly invented drugs. These trials are conducted to compare the effectiveness
of experimental treatments against a control group receiving standard medical
care or placebo. The innovative interventions like biologics, novel drug
delivery systems, and targeted therapies are growing significantly. Moreover,
the observational trials segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the
coming years which involves patient monitoring without intervening in their
treatment. By Phase The phase II segment or phase II
clinical trials segment held the largest market share in 2023 which involves
testing the safety and effectiveness of newly invented treatments or
medications in a large number of patient population. They also study mechanisms
of action including biologics and targeted therapies and evaluate combination
therapies to assess the long-term safety and efficacy results. Besides this,
the phase III clinical trials segment is anticipated to expand remarkably
because they are large-scale studies that evaluate the clinical benefits of
novel medical treatments and drug formulations. Competitive Landscape and Major Breakthroughs in the Atopic Dermatitis
Clinical Trials Market The
atopic dermatitis clinical trials market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2023
and 2024 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive
landscape. Major players such as Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis International AG, etc. maintain a dominant
position in the atopic dermatitis clinical trials market. These companies are
leveraging their vast resources and expertise to drive innovation and expand
their clinical research capabilities. Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market Top Companies ·
Pfizer
Inc. ·
Sanofi
SA ·
Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ·
AbbVie
Inc. ·
Novartis
International AG ·
Eli
Lilly and Company ·
GlaxoSmithKline
plc ·
Johnson
& Johnson ·
Leo
Pharma A/S ·
Dermira,
Inc. (acquired by Eli Lilly and Company) ·
Galderma
S.A. ·
AnaptysBio,
Inc. ·
Dermavant
Sciences, Inc. ·
LEO
Pharma A/S ·
Amgen
May 2024, Johnson and Johnson announced an acquisition with Proteologix
Inc. to expand its atopic dermatitis treatment portfolio and J&J also
acquired biospecific antibody programs through this collaboration. In February
2024, Almirall, a global pharmaceutical company announced a research
partnership with the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) which is an
international biomedical research institute in Barcelona. This partnership aims
to recognize new therapeutic strategies to treat atopic dermatitis for novel
Atopic
Dermatitis Drugs Market Size, Share, and Trends 2024 to 2034: The global atopic dermatitis drug
market size was USD 13.62 billion in 2023, estimated at USD 14.72
billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 31.44 billion by 2034,
expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2034.
·
AI
in Clinical Trials Market Size, Share, and Trends 2024 to 2033: The global AI in clinical trials market size was estimated at USD 1.6
billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 18.82 billion by 2033, poised
to grow at a CAGR of 28% from 2024 to 2033.
·
Virtual
Clinical Trials Market Size, Share, and Trends 2024 to 2034: The global virtual clinical trials market size was estimated at USD 9.68
billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass around USD 16.46 billion by 2032,
poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.
·
U.S.
Clinical Trials Market Size, Share, and Trends 2024 to 2033: The U.S. clinical trials market size was valued at USD 27.81
billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 39.24 billion by 2033 with a
CAGR of 3.50% from 2024 to 2033.
·
Dermatology
Drugs Market Size, Share, and Trends 2024 to 2033: The global dermatology drugs market size accounted for USD 19.22
billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 56.27 billion by 2033,
growing at a CAGR of 11.32% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033. What is Going Around the Globe? ·
In September
2024, Novartis conducted a double-blind, randomized,
placebo-controlled clinical trial for 24 weeks for the evaluation of the
safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of Remibrutinib (LOU064) in adolescents
suffering from chronic spontaneous urticaria which is a serious skin condition
affecting approximately 1.7 million people in the U.S.
·
In February
2023, Pfizer received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for CIBINQO® (abrocitinib)
which helps to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Segments Covered in the Report: By Molecule Type ·
Small
Molecules ·
Large
Molecules By Study Design ·
Interventional
·
Observational
By Phase ·
Phase
I ·
Phase
II ·
Phase
III ·
Phase
IV By Region ·
North
America ·
Europe ·
Asia Pacific ·
Latin
America ·
Middle
· Dermatology Drugs Market Size, Share, and Trends 2024 to 2033: The global dermatology drugs market size accounted for USD 19.22 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 56.27 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.32% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.
What is Going Around the Globe?
·
In September
2024, Novartis conducted a double-blind, randomized,
placebo-controlled clinical trial for 24 weeks for the evaluation of the
safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of Remibrutinib (LOU064) in adolescents
suffering from chronic spontaneous urticaria which is a serious skin condition
affecting approximately 1.7 million people in the U.S.
·
In February
2023, Pfizer received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for CIBINQO® (abrocitinib)
which helps to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Segments Covered in the Report: By Molecule Type ·
Small
Molecules ·
Large
Molecules By Study Design ·
Interventional
·
Observational
By Phase ·
Phase
I ·
Phase
II ·
Phase
III ·
Phase
IV By Region ·
North
America ·
Europe ·
Asia Pacific ·
Latin
America ·
Middle
· In February 2023, Pfizer received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for CIBINQO® (abrocitinib) which helps to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
Segments Covered in the Report:
By Molecule Type
· Small Molecules
· Large Molecules
By Study Design
· Interventional
· Observational
By Phase
· Phase I
· Phase II
· Phase III
· Phase IV
By Region
· North America
· Europe
· Asia Pacific
· Latin America
· Middle East and Africa
