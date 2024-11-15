DNA Forensics Market Size to Surpass USD 5.52 billion by 2033

The global DNA forensics market size was valued at USD 2.99 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 3.20 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 5.52 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The North America DNA forensics market size was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2024, grew to USD 1.34 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to achieve USD 2.32 billion by 2033.

The DNA forensics market continues to grow because forensic scientists can use DNA profiles to identify criminals or determine paternity. Each person has a unique DNA profile that is useful in identifying individuals involved in crimes.

DNA Forensics Market Key Takeaways

· North America dominated the market and contributed the largest market share of 42% in 2023.

· Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

· By solutions, the analyzers and sequencers segment is observed to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period.

· By method, the PCR amplification segment held the biggest market share in 2023.

· By method, the capillary electrophoresis segment is expected to show substantial growth during the forecast period.

· By application type, the paternity and familial testing segment accounted for the highest market share in 2023.

· By application type, the criminal testing segment represents another highly influential segment for the forecast period.

DNA Forensics: The Ultimate Identification Tool

The DNA forensics market is rapidly growing because DNA fingerprinting/analysis is a series of tests and techniques used to analyze and verify genetic information found in a person's DNA and is defined in forensics as the analysis of a person's past with that found at crime scene compare evidence. DNA evidence is rarely the sole basis for prosecuting a case. It is most useful with other evidence, such as fingerprints, footprints, crime scene analysis, and visual evidence. DNA can be isolated from a variety of evidence left at a crime scene, from skin, hair, and semen to bacteria in dirt.

For Instance,

· In May 2024, QIAGEN announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the FBI to develop a novel test for its QIAcuity digital PCR devices that will boost forensics by improving the quantification of DNA in human samples.

Top Trends in the DNA Forensics Market

· Reliable Evidence: DNA evidence alone is rarely enough to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt. The presence of a defendant's DNA at the scene without witnesses or evidence is often a prime sign of a miscarriage of justice, leading to the growth of the market.

· Solving Crimes: DNA evidence is used almost constantly in court to connect suspects to crimes, exonerate criminals, and identify or convict paternity, which has contributed to the growth of the DNA forensics market.

· Identifying Missing Persons: Geneticists can compare the genetic makeup of an unknown person to that of a missing person to determine if the missing person is biologically related. This causes the growth of the DNA forensics market.

DNA Forensics Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.99 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.20 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 5.52 Billion Growth Rate 2024 to 2033 7.05% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered By Solutions, By Method, By Application, and By Regions By Solutions Kits

Analyzers and Sequencers

Software

Consumables By Method Capillary Electrophoresis

Next Generation Sequencing

PCR Amplification By Application Criminal Testing

Paternity and Familial Testing

Others By Geography North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, Beckman Coulter Inc, Promega Corporation, VERISIS, Bode Cellmark Foresics Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Qiagen, Illumina Inc, GORDIZ, LabWare, LabVantage Solution Inc., and Others.

DNA Forensics Market Regional Analysis

U.S. DNA Forensics Market Size and Forecast 2024 to 2033

The U.S. DNA forensics market size was valued at USD 880 million in 2024 and is expected to surpass around USD 1,630 million by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 7.11% from 2024 to 2033

North America held the largest market share in 2023 as crime rates in the U.S. have increased recently. According to the Crime Prevention Bureau, the Crime Rate for the Half Year 2024. Many crimes in American cities have also fallen to the level before the Department of Justice announced that the government is contributing to the US Hospital Modernization, considering the background. Medical devices account for approximately 10% to 40% of the increase in healthcare expenditure over time. Technology has been used to save lives, improve health, and enhance the quality of care, leading to the growth of the DNA forensics market.

For Instance,

· In July 2024, DNA Labs International (DLI), a leading provider of accredited DNA forensics, is pleased to announce the final results from the laboratory work of Intermountain Forensics (IMF), a non-profit DNA laboratory renowned for its commitment to high-quality forensic services.

· In January 2023, Qiagen announced that it had completed the acquisition of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology company Verogen to further its work in human identification and forensic science.

Technological Advancements are Boosting the Asia Pacific Market

The Asia Pacific DNA forensics market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the use of DNA fingerprinting to determine the guilt of suspects and criminals in courts in the Asia Pacific region. However, technology is equally effective in ensuring impartiality between the accused and the perpetrator. Establishment of a DNA Steering Committee to develop guidelines, standards, and procedures for setting up and operating laboratories and DNA repositories in the region.

Asia-Pacific will also be the region with the highest healthcare spending. Healthcare in the Asia-Pacific region is changing due to new service models, growth in telemedicine, and changing public expectations. Technology is enabling providers to capitalize on this changing landscape and deliver quality care in an accessible and efficient manner, leading to the growth of the DNA forensics market.

DNA Forensics Market Segments Analysis





By Solution Analysis:

The analyzers and sequencers segment is observed to witness a notable growth rate during the forecast period due to their automated systems that can perform DNA sequencing or fragment analysis for various applications.

By Method Analysis

The PCR amplification segment dominated the DNA forensics market due to their ease of detection, higher sensitivity, reproducibility, precision, rapid analysis, better process control, and lower risk of contamination. The capillary electrophoresis segment is expected to show notable growth in the market during the forecast period due to its low sample throughput, high separation efficiency, and low operating costs.

By Application Analysis

The criminal testing segment dominated the DNA forensics market with the largest share, as DNA evidence is almost always used in court to link suspects to crimes and exonerate those convicted of crimes. The paternity and familial testing segment is expected to grow fastest in the market during the forecast period. DNA paternity testing is more accurate than blood group testing because DNA patterns between the mother, child, and the alleged father match on every DNA probe.

Competitive Landscape and Major Breakthroughs in the DNA Forensics Market

The market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2023 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape.

DNA Forensics Market Major Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott

Beckman Coulter Inc

Promega Corporation

VERISIS, Bode Cellmark Foresics Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Qiagen

Illumina Inc

GORDIZ

LabWare

LabVantage Solution Inc.

Novel Enzyme Developed by Scientists at Promega Corporation in the DNA Forensics Market. In September 2024, a new enzyme developed by scientists at Promega Corporation will effectively eliminate confusion in forensic DNA analysis. The reduced stuttering polymerase greatly simplifies mixed model deconvolution and allows analysts to generate accurate information on multiple partners. This is the first enzyme to solve one of the biggest problems in DNA forensics.

The partnership of Thermo Fisher Scientific and National Forensic Science University in the DNA Forensics Market. In August 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific partnered with the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) to establish a Center of Excellence in DNA Forensic Sciences on the NFSU campus in Gujarat, India. The facility was created to facilitate the education and training of NFSU students, laboratories, and law enforcement experts.

What is Going Around the Globe?

· In September 2024, QIAGEN NV announced that Bode Technology, the largest forensic laboratory company in the United States and growing in other regions, will be an international copy partner of its GEDmatch PRO genealogy database, which is used to assist police and forensic scientists in analyzing genealogical information.

· In January 2023, New chemistry for DNA analysis will enable laboratories to overcome emerging challenges, including degradation and contamination. Introduced by Promega, the PowerPlex 35GY System is the first eight-color DNA analysis kit to help forensic laboratories extract more information from the most complex samples.

· In January 2023, QIAGEN announced the completion of the acquisition of Verogen, a leader in the development of human identification (HID) and forensic science investigations utilizing next-generation technology (NGS).

The research report categorizes the DNA forensics market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Solutions

· Kits

· Analyzers and Sequencers

· Software

o Laboratory Information Management Systems

o Others

· Consumables

By Method

· Capillary Electrophoresis

· Next Generation Sequencing

· PCR Amplification

By Application

· Criminal Testing

· Paternity and Familial Testing

· Others

By Geography

North America

· U.S.

· Canada

Europe

· Germany

· UK

· France

· Italy

· Spain

· Sweden

· Denmark

· Norway

Asia Pacific

· China

· Japan

· India

· South Korea

· Thailand

Latin America

· Brazil

· Mexico

· Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

· South Africa

· UAE

· Saudi Arabia

· Kuwait

